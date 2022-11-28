Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get a foreign Ditto

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have had their hopes high for the Masuda Method since a gameplay video leaked before its official release this November. Now, with the game's release, many trainers are seen flocking around to get their hands on different shiny Pokemon. As shiny variants hold collectible value, they are a very important part of the Pokemon franchise.

The Masuda Method increases the odds of getting shiny fighters when breeding separate language Pokemon, and the chances of retrieving a shiny from them increase drastically. This is also the main reason trainers want to own several foreign Dittos.

The Pocket Monster is known to have no limitations on the Pokemon it can breed with. Read on to find out everything you need to know about getting a Foreign Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Steps to obtain a Foreign Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There is a vast difference between catching your own Ditto and getting your hands on a foreign Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To capture your own Ditto, one has to encounter it running in disguise throughout the map of Paldea.

The Western Province (Area Two) and Western Province (Area Three) of Paldea have an abundance of Ditto at all times of the day. One can also visit the tower next to Porto Marinada, where players have a higher chance of encountering a Ditto, according to community rumors.

To get your hands on a foreign Ditto, you would either be trading your regional Dittos or buying them at a price. It takes socializing and creating a network of traders in the longer run. There is also another way to get your hands on a foreign Ditto; Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Link Trade system.

The Link Trade system provides access to a specific trade channel that connects local players to worldwide players. This system requires a code, which connects several people who are attempting to trade. A dedicated channel to trade Dittos worldwide has been made for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and this is one of the most efficient ways of getting a foreign Ditto.

To get a Foreign Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to open the Poke Portal, navigate to Link Trade, then to Set Link Code, put the code 44484448, and click on Begin Searching. These are all the steps you have to follow to trade your local Ditto with one of another language.

When trading, one must double-check the summary of the trader's Ditto to make sure it's from another language. If not, you are advised to cancel the trade and retry until you find the one that you need.

Finding a trade partner that fits your needs might not take long, as there will be several trainers offering to trade their local language Ditto. When breeding Pokemon, the odds of getting a Shiny Variant will usually start at a rate of 1/4096. However, it can dramatically increase to 1/683.08 while using the Masuda Method along with your foreign Ditto.

