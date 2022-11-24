Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How do Trade Codes work and how to get version-exclusives?

Much like earlier titles in the mainline video game series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have version-exclusive pocket monsters that appear on one, not the other. This essentially means that players of one will not have the opportunity to catch such critters in the wild. But players need not fret, as the mechanics of trading allow them to get a hold of such Pokemon to complete their Pokedex.

Trading has been an integral part of the franchise's video games, letting trainers share catches with fellow trainers. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the same is divided into two options - Link Trade and Surprise Trade.

What are Trade Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how can they be used?

The Trade Codes in question have been worked out by @AustinJohnPlays, which tries to make a streamlined and foolproof method to exchange starter and version-exclusive pocket monsters for the latest titles. This was shared on his YouTube and Twitter channels for players to follow up with.

The crux of the method lies in the Pokedex numbers of the Pokemon that a person is sharing and the one they want. Someone who wants to trade their Sprigatito (#1 on the Paldea Pokedex) for a Quaxly (#7) will use the Trade Code 00010007.

On the other hand, someone who wants to make the opposite trade, that is, they want to give away their Quaxly for a Sprigatito, also selects the same code. This will match the two and allow them to make the sought-after trade. The integral factor here is the number of Pokemon in the regional Pokedex and the lower number going first.

There's one caveat here that players should keep in mind, as Austin John Plays also points out. For the aforementioned example, a trade may get linked with both players looking for Sprigatito or Quaxly. In that case, back out of the trade and search anew. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ensure players won't have to type the Trade Code again.

Now that the player has got the hang of what the Trade Codes mean and how they work, they can also do the same for version-exclusives, including Paradox Pokemon, as shared by @AustinJohnPlays.

For those who are unaware of how to use this method to trade in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go into the in-game menu and open up the Poke Portal.

You will notice two options, Link Trade, and Surprise Trade.

Choose the first option and then Set Link Code followed by the Trade Code, depending on the Pokemon the trainer is looking for and exchanging. You will find someone who has input the same code.

The more the community learns about these codes and utilizes them, the higher the chances of players being able to match their desired trades perfectly. To learn more about both Link Trade and Surprise Trade, check here.

