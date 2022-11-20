Where to find and catch Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While there have been a lot of new additions to the Pokedex with the addition of Generation 9 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the games also feature critters who also had a staple appearance in previous franchise entries.

One such creature is Ditto, whom franchise fans can come across in almost every game in the series. However, much like in the previous entries, it is incredibly hard to catch in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. But, it has more value to the team now than in earlier iterations.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet are available now! Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet & #PokemonViolet are available now! https://t.co/MqNI8GAGod

In your party, Ditto can be used to breed with most Pokemon that you come across in the game, making it one of the most sought-after Pocket Monsters in the title.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the ways you can encounter and catch Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how you can use the Masuda Method with it.

Catching and breeding with Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You will be able to come across a Ditto in the West Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Three) of Paldea at any time of the day, may it be day or night. For a higher chance of encountering it, you might want to make your way to the tower next to Porto Marinada, which is where many in the community have had a much higher chance of getting their hands on the Pokemon.

However, what makes catching a Ditto so difficult in a Pokemon game is the fact that it will not appear in the wild as itself. It will disguise itself as another Pokemon, and you will be required to enter into battle with every creature that you come across in the region.

Once the battle starts, the name of the opponent Pokemon will not Ditto, but of the monster it is impersonating.

It can be disguised as the following in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Brambleghast

Deerling

Flaaffy

Grimer

Meowth

Murkrow

Skiddo

Tandemaus

It’s also important to note that instead of the Pokemon's name coming up as Ditto, it will most likely be "???." So, if you have caught a creature earlier, it will have a name that is known to your Pokedex.

You will need to whittle down the Ditto’s health in the battle to be able to catch it in the games.

Breeding with Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ditto is much more valuable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet because it is capable of breeding with almost every Pocket Monster in the games. You can use it to breed with any creature that you get your hands on via a specific egg during picnics.

When breeding Pokemon in the games, your odds of getting a Shiny Pokemon will start at a base rate of 1/4096. However, it will increase to 1/683.08 if you are looking to breed creatures from two different nationalities.

This is called the Masuda method in the titles, and was named after Junichi Masuda, the creator.

Poll : 0 votes