Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Which title should you pick?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have officially been live for over two days now, and franchise fans are having a blast enjoying some of the new features that the latest titles bring to the table.

Both games, Scarlet and Violet, have some features exclusive to them, and there are many people in the community who are a bit confused as to which title they should go for.

To be able to pick between Scarlet and Violet, you will first be required to know some key differences between them. Pokemon games have historically introduced version-specific features in previous franchise entries, and the recent releases seem to take things a step further.

Today’s guide will go over the major differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and try to help the reader have an easier time making their decision.

What features are exclusive to the two titles of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

1) Scarlet

A) Pokemon

Scarlet will have a few Pokemon that are exclusive to it, and you will not be able to get those in Violet. The following is a list of creatures that will only be featured in Scarlet:

Koraidon

Amarouge (Fire/Psychic)

Larvitar (Rock) -> Pupitar -> Tyranitar

Oranguru

Stunky -> Skuntank

Skrelp -> Dragalge

Deino -> Zweilous -> Hydreigon

B) Professor, school, and school uniform

Professor Sada will be the individual taking you under her wing as you start your journey in Scarlet. As for the school that your character will be attending in the game, you will be going to Naranja (Orange) Academy. To match the school that you belong to, your characters will be dressed in white, blue, and orange uniforms.

2) Violet

A) Pokemon

Similar to Scarlet, there will be a lot of Pokemon exclusive to Violet. The following is a list of all the creatures that one can find only in this version of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Miraidon

Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost)

Bagon (Dragon) -> Pupitar (Dragon) -> Salamence (Dragon/Flying)

Eiscue (Ice)

Passimian

Misdreavus -> Mismagius

Gulpin -> Swalot

Clauncher -> Clawitzer

Dreepy -> Drakloak -> Dragapult

B) Professor, school, and school uniform

In Violet, Professor Turo will get you started on your journey in Paldea. With his guidance, you will be attending the Uva (Grape) Academy, whose uniform will be quite different from the one you get in Scarlet.

The Uva Academy uniform will feature grey, black, and purple accents, which will represent the version of the game, along with the academy you will study at.

Which to choose between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Your choice between the two versions of the game will heavily depend on the type of Pokemon you want access to as you progress through the narrative. If the Legendary Miraidon is something you want to catch and train, then Violet is the one for you. However, if you wish to become a Pokemon master with Koraidon, then Scarlet should be the title to go for.

Additionally, Violet is a bit more futuristic with its approach compared to Scarlet, which deals with the past. So the main theme is also something that you can take into consideration.

