Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All Paradox Pokemon and where to find them

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have brought a host of new Pocket Monsters for players to encounter and capture, including new regional Paldea forms and Paradox Pokemon. While fans are aware of the concept of regional forms, the latter type is a unique addition to the latest titles that fit the theme.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

The new Pokedex for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has 400 entries that players need to search for in the Paldea region and capture to complete. A quick look at the list will reveal Pocket Monsters with the titles Iron Hands, Iron Jugulis, and Iron Thorns.

While gamers had initially learned about what these creatures are through leaks, they can finally have a look at the novel Paradox Pokemon in the new region.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paradox Pokemon: What are they and where to find them

As explained on Serebii.net, Paradox Pokemon are versions of known Pocket Monsters, but from different times, that have been brought to Paldea using a Time Machine. These creatures possess different typings, stats, and movesets when compared to their standard versions.

Players will be able to encounter them in Area Zero once they have finished the game's story. The ones they come across in Scarlet have arrived from the past while those in Violet have come from the future.

Koraidon & Miraidon can also be considered under the same category since they arrived at Paldea by the same method, both being forms of Cyclizar.

The list of Ancient Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with their typings and abilities are as follows:

Great Tusk - Ground and Fighting - Protosynthesis

Brute Bonnet - Grass and Dark - Protosynthesis

Sandy Shocks - Electric and Ground - Protosynthesis

Scream Tail - Fairy and Psychic - Protosynthesis

Flutter Mane - Ghost and Fairy - Protosynthesis

Slither Wing - Bug and Fighting - Protosynthesis

Roaring Moon - Dragon and Dark - Protosynthesis

The list of Future Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with their typings and abilities are as follows:

Iron Treads - Ground and Steel - Quark Drive

Iron Moth - Fire and Poison - Quark Drive

Iron Hands - Fighting and Electric - Quark Drive

Iron Jugulis - Dark and Flying - Quark Drive

Iron Thorns - Rock and Electric - Quark Drive

Iron Bundle - Ice and Water - Quark Drive

Iron valiant - Fairy and Fighting - Quark Drive

As mentioned above, these Pokemon can be found in Area Zero in the Great Crater of Paldea (which is located right in the middle of the map and is hard to miss) once players have completed their game's story.

One should also keep in mind that the Pokemon are also version exclusives and what Paradox Pokemon players encounter depends on whether they are playing Scarlet or Violet.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet are available now! Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet & #PokemonViolet are available now! https://t.co/MqNI8GAGod

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have had a mixed reception from critics and fans alike since the recent launch. While players lauded the improvements and innovations Game Freak introduced to the franchise, criticism was levied at the presence of a number of technical issues that negatively impacted their experience.

Poll : 0 votes