Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) encounters

One of the most enigmatic aspects of the new region introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the large crater that can be found at its center. It is likely that players have heard about the place a number of times during their playthrough, although it is only much later that they will get access to the place.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced trainers to the new Generation 9. Set in the vast expanse of Paldea, the latest titles bring a plethora of gameplay mechanics like Auto Battle, Paradox forms, and Terastal phenomenon. The regional Pokedex has 400 entries for players to fill during their exploration of the wilderness.

So, what Pokemon can players catch in Area Zero?

Every pocket monster spawn in Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get access to Area Zero or The Great Crater of Paldea, players will first have to complete all the three paths present in the latest Generation 9 titles: Path of Legends, Starfall Street, and Victory Road.

Upon finishing them, they will get a call from Arven to make their way to The Great Crater and begin The Way Home mission - the final chapter of the game.

While there are certain version-exclusives in place, the following Pokemon are set to spawn in Area Zero or The Great Crate of Paldea as shared by Serebii:

Raichu

Venomoth

Dugtrio

Golduck

Hypno

Chansey

Vaporeon

Jumpluff

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Sneasel

Weavile

Phanpy Donphan

Masquerain

Sableye

Meditite

Medicham

Numel

Camerupt

Swablu

Altaria

Buizel

Floatzel

Gible

Gabite

Pawniard

Bisharp

Braviary

Deino (Scarlet exclusive)

Zweilous (Scarlet exclusive)

Volcarona

Talonflame

Floette

Gogoat

Hawlucha

Lycanroc

Salandit

Salazzle

Corviknight

Frosmoth

Cufant

Copperajah

Dreepy (Violet exclusive)

Drakloak (Violet exclusive)

Dudunsparce

Lokix

Greavard

Houndstone

Espathra

Farigiraf

Tadbulb

Bellibilt

Pawmi

Pawmo

Flamigo

Nacli

Naclstack

Garganacl

Glimmet

Glimmora

Great Tusk (Scarlet exclusive)

Brute Bonnet (Scarlet exclusive)

Sandy Shocks (Scarlet exclusive)

Scream Tail (Scarlet exclusive)

Flutter Mane (Scarlet exclusive)

Slither Wing (Scarlet exclusive)

Roaring Moon (Scarlet exclusive)

Iron Treads (Violet exclusive)

Iron Moth (Violet exclusive)

Iron Hands (Violet exclusive)

Iron Jugulis (Violet exclusive)

Iron Thorns (Violet exclusive)

Iron Bundle (Violet exclusive)

Iron Valiant (Violet exclusive)

The Great Crater of Paldea or Area Zero is the only place in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that houses the unique Paradox forms. These pocket monsters are Ancient or Future variants of the popular contemporary critters. While the former group is available in Scarlet, the latter can be found in Violet. Readers can learn more about them by checking out this article.

The long-anticipated release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet did not go exactly as well as Game Freak would've had hoped. This is because fans and critics severely criticized the tiles for their technical and performance issues.

In a recent announcement, Nintendo acknowledged being aware of the feedback and said that they are working to provide a more positive experience for their players.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have sold more than 10 million units cumulatively within the first three days of the worldwide launch. The record sale made them the biggest console-exclusive launch of all time.

