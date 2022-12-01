Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 1.1.0 official notes: Release date, how to update, and more

Nintendo has finally announced the next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet software update. Version 1.1.0 will arrive in the second week of December and is set to introduce Ranked Battles.

The announcement assures fans that the developers are listening to player feedback regarding the new titles and are committed to providing them with a positive experience.

Released on November 18, 2022, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ushered in Generation 9 in the mainline video game series of the iconic franchise. Game Freak described the titles as the first open-world RPGs in the series' history and introduced mechanics like Auto Battle to enrich the player experience.

However, the games received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike due to the severity of their performance issues. Players have complained of annoying bugs, weird glitches, and framerate drops, among other things.

It remains to be seen what kind of bug fixes will arrive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with version 1.1.0.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 1.1.0 is set to bring Season 1 of Ranked Battles, an audio issue during Elite Four fights, and plenty of bug fixes

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming update version 1.1.0 will be released on December 1, 2022. Its official notes, as provided in Nintendo's announcement, are as follows:

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium.

Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

We take the feedback from players seriously, and will continue to work on improvements to the games. A software update for #PokemonScarletViolet (Ver. 1.1.0) will be released on 12/1.

Nintendo followed up the notes by stating that the developers are aware of the performance issues that plague their new titles and players' frustration with them. It apologized for the inconvenience and revealed that it is working on improvements to provide players with a more positive experience.

To update Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to the upcoming version, the announcement suggests following these steps:

Connect your Nintendo Switch console to the internet.

Navigate to the HOME Menu and choose the option for the software you wish to update without starting the games.

Press the + or - button on their controller, choose 'Software Update,' and then 'Via the Internet.'

When the update is complete and installed, you will be able to see the newest version number on the title screen.

Nintendo's announcement also points out that players will need around 1 GB of available memory on their Nintendo Switch, either on the system memory or on the microSD card. The update will also be done automatically if the Auto-Update Software setting is switched on.

Players will need to have the same version of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to play together in-game.

