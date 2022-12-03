Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find all Ten Sights of Paldea

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can seek Ten Sights of Paldea to obtain some convenient, fast travel options. Generally speaking, you need to go to each of the ten locations and approach a wooden sign to unlock the ability to fly there whenever you want.

Finding all the Ten Sights of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is quite easy as long as you know where to look. Since there is no version exclusive regarding this feature, players of both games can use this guide to their benefit.

All Ten Sights of Paldea's locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Casseroya Falls

Casseroya Falls (Image via Game Freak)

The first of the Ten Sights of Paldea to cover in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet alphabetically is Casseroya Falls. Go to the above spot on the southern end of Glaseado Mountain and look for a sign. Each of the ten locations in this article has a wooden sign that tells you the name of the special site you're in right now.

In this case, it's Casseroya Falls.

Colonnade Hollow

Colonnade Hollow (Image via Game Freak)

Up next is Colonnade Hollow, which is east of Porto Marinada and north of the Asado Desert. You're looking for some strange-looking rocks in this area, which should be easy if you see use the map above.

Fury Falls

Fury Falls (Image via Game Freak)

You can find Fury Falls in the northeastern part of Paldea, northwest of the Firescourge Shrine (the one with the Blue Stakes). This spot isn't too far from a Pokemon Center, so fly to the one shown on the map above and head south to Fury Falls.

Glaseado's Grasp

Glaseado's Grasp (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers will find Glaseado's Grasp close to the southern edge of Glaseado Mountain. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should know that this is the second of the Ten Sights of Paldea near this location.

Gracia Stones

Gracia Stones (Image via Game Freak)

Gracia Stones is in the northwesternmost part of Paldea, west of the Groundblight Shrine (the one with the Green Stakes). It's fairly far from a fast travel spot but is otherwise easy to spot.

Grand Olive Orchard

Grand Olive Orchard (Image via Game Freak)

Although this is the halfway point in the article, the Grand Olive Orchard is one of the first of the Ten Sights of Paldea that you can easily reach. Simply use one of the Pokemon Centers in South Province (Area Two) pictured here and head north to this location.

Leaking Tower of Paldea

Leaking Tower of Paldea (Image via Game Freak)

Northeast of Alfornada is the Leaking Tower of Paldea. Amusing name aside, there isn't much to state about finding it other than that it's pretty far from nearby fast-travel locations. It's a crooked tower, so it shouldn't be too hard to spot, considering its irregular foundation in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Million Volt Skyline

Million Volt Skyline (Image via Game Freak)

The third to last site is Million Volt Skyline. It's located west of Levincia's northern Pokemon Center. Find the sign overseeing the cliff here to unlock this fast-travel location.

Paldea's Highest Peak

Paldea's Highest Peak (Image via Game Freak)

Accessing this location is quite simple. Simply select the Pokemon Center in Glaseado Gym and head northeast. Look for the sign there and approach it to see a message that confirms it as one of the Ten Sights of Paldea.

The mountain is a bit steep and easy to slip off. Approaching it from the west should work with enough persistence. The ability to jump super high with your ride Kiraidon/Miraidon after defeating the Orthworm Titan is incredibly helpful in this situation.

Secluded Beach

Secluded Beach (Image via Game Freak)

The final location to cover in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the Secluded Beach. It's located northeast of the Pokemon Center on the beach of Area Five. It's pretty easy to spot, so go there to find the last of the Ten Sights of Paldea.

