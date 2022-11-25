Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ting-Lu and all green stake locations

There are eight green stakes located throughout Paldea that you must remove in order to get Ting-Lu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The main goal here is to approach all eight green stakes in the overworld, remove them, and head to the Groundblight Shrine to fight Ting-Lu.

There aren't any requirements to remove these eight green stakes. Hence, the only real challenge is finding them. Neither Pokemon Scarlet nor Violet does much to inform the player of all their locations, which is why you're most likely on this guide right now.

Map of all eight green stake locations for Ting-Lu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A map of all eight locations (Image via Game Freak)

The object you're looking for looks like a little sword with a bell on the top. Simply approach one of them and interact with it to get a message stating:

"There's an ominous black stake driven into the ground... Will you pull out the stake?"

In fact, this whole process mirrors what you have to do for the other shrines in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for some of their Legendaries. Simply select "Yes" for the aforementioned question to remove them.

Note: The above map shows the northwest portion of Paldea.

Groundblight Shrine location

The exact location of this shrine (Image via Game Freak)

South of Socarrat Trail is a location known as Groundblight Shrine. If you removed all eight green stakes, then you should go to the above spot to see a green circular seal there. Interact with it to get some more text boxes, to which you just need to say "Yes."

Afterward, a brief cutscene will be played, and Ting-Lu will come out. Now, you must battle it like you would with most other Legendaries. It has a base catch rate of 6, meaning that you have a 2.6% chance of catching it with a regular Poke Ball at full health.

Ideally, you will want to use a Quick Ball or weaken it and use a different ball to catch it.

Ting-Lu information

Its official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

If you followed the guide up to this point, you would be facing off against a Level 60 Ting-Lu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It will activate its Vessel of Ruin ability, which has the following effect:

"Vessel of Ruin decreases the Special Attack stat of all Pokémon on the field other than the Pokémon with this Ability, by 25%."

It's a Dark/Ground type, so here is the type-effectiveness on the defensive side:

Immune to: Electric, Psychic

Electric, Psychic Resistant to: Poison, Rock, Ghost, Dark

Poison, Rock, Ghost, Dark Weak to: Fighting, Bug, Water, Grass, Ice, Fairy

Fighting, Bug, Water, Grass, Ice, Fairy Neutral to: Normal, Flying, Ground, Steel, Fire, Dragon

Ting-Lu has no 4x weaknesses or 4x resistances in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

A trainer and their newly caught Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

As of Version 1.01, its stats in Scarlet and Violet are:

HP: 155

155 Attack: 110

110 Defense: 125

125 Special Attack: 55

55 Special Defense: 80

80 Speed: 45

Its base stat total is 570. Do keep in mind that it is subject to change in future patches, as it used to have a total of 580 in Version 1.0.0. It is also worth noting that there is only a single copy of this Legendary in both games.

