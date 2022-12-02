Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Phanpy, Donphan, Iron Treads, and Great Tusk

Phanpy is a fan-favorite returning to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is a cute elephant-like creature that likes to play in the mud. The Pokemon is also a strong Ground-type that evolves into an incredibly resilient Donphan.

The ninth generation of Pokemon, introduced in this latest installment, brought in two new variations of Donphan — Great Tusk and Iron Treads.

This article will cover how to find and catch these Pokemon.

How to catch Phanpy and evolve it into Donphan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Phanpy can be easily encountered on the western side of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is especially common near lakes, spawning in the Southern Province (Area Four), Western Province (Area One), and Asado Desert.

Where to find Phanpy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Phanpy, being a Ground-type, is weak against Water, Grass, and Ice-type Pokemon. If it's too frail to sustain type damage, players can bring in a Rock-type to slowly lower its health and ensure capture.

How to evolve Phanpy into Donphan

Donphan is a Pokemon known for its incredible resilience and strength. It can evolve from Phanpy at level 25.

The Pokemon can be encountered in the wild in the following areas:

Asado Desert

West Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Six)

The Great Crater of Paldea

Where to find Donphan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Donphan is a strong Ground-type Pokemon capable of moves like Bulldoze, Fury Attack, Stomping Tantrum, and Earthquake.

How to find and catch Iron Treads or Great Tusk?

Both of these Pokemon are encountered in the same locations, but players can only get there after finishing the game.

They must complete all three storylines, then activate all three research stations to gain access to Area Zero in The Great Crater of Paldea. Notably, each version of the game has its own exclusive variant.

That is, players who purchase Scarlet can only catch Great Tusk, while Violet owners have Iron Treads on their hands.

The great Tusk is very strong (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both variants are a force to be reckoned with. Great Tusk is a Ground and Fighting-type that can learn moves like Earthquake, Close combat, and Headlong Rush. It is incredibly effective against Rock and Steel-type Pokemon. Coupled with that, Great Tusk is highly resistant to Rock-type and immune to Electric-type attacks.

On the other hand, Iron Treads is a Ground and Steel-type Pokemon that can learn strong moves like Earthquake, Heavy Slam, and Steel Roller. It is incredibly effective against Rock-type Pokemon, whilst also being highly resistant to it. The variant is immune to Electric and Poison-type attacks.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a new generation of Pokemon and a lush open world for players to explore with their Pokemon and Friends. Both versions are available to play on the Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes