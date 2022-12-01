Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Charizard Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

While the iconic Charizard is not available in the wilderness of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Fire and Flying type beast is finally arriving in the latest Generation 9 titles. Charizard will appear through the Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles in-game that players can interact with to battle the powerful pocket monster.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, battling in Tera Raids is an exciting way to test your team's mettle while banding together with other trainers from around the world against a power pocket monster of a Tera type. Introduced by Game Freak in the new titles, the Terastal phenomenon is a unique battle gimmick that has forced players to reconsider how they engage in these battles.

#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

Everything you need to know about Charizard Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The announcement for the Charizard Tera Raid Battle on the official website mentions that the event will begin on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4:00 pm PST and run until Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST. It will again return on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4:00 pm PST and continue until Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST.

The developers have revealed that players will be able to encounter Charizard at this event by interacting with black crystals strewn about the Paldea region. These unique structures look different from the normal Tera Raid Battle crystals. The black crystal battles house more formidable foes and drop more lucrative rewards.

At this Tera Raid Battle event, Charizard will feature the Mightiest Mark, a Pokemon caught in a seven-star Tera Raid Battle and will have Dragon as its Tera Type. This is one pocket monster that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will surely want on their team.

Charizard Tera Raid Battle event (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

The announcement cautions that:

"It will use devastatingly powerful moves in battle, so defeating it by yourself will be extremely difficult. Team up with family, friends, and Trainers around the world to take it on together!"

To be eligible to participate in this Tera Raid Battle event, players will have to download the latest Poke Portal News. If it is not automatically downloaded, players can go to their in-game X menu, then the Mystery Gift option, and then Check Poke Portal News.

Trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to play the Tera Raid battle event with other players. They will be able to participate in black crystals Tera Raid Battles once they have finished the main story and unlocked the six-star raids.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK Charizard with the Mightiest Mark and the Dragon Tera Type will appear in Tera Raid Battles at black Tera Raid crystals from 02/12 to 05/12, and again from 16/12 to 19/12. Don’t miss your chance to catch this powerful Pokémon in #PokemonScarletViolet Charizard with the Mightiest Mark and the Dragon Tera Type will appear in Tera Raid Battles at black Tera Raid crystals from 02/12 to 05/12, and again from 16/12 to 19/12. Don’t miss your chance to catch this powerful Pokémon in #PokemonScarletViolet. https://t.co/SR2ZCn5LNu

If the criteria are not met, trainers can still participate in the Charizard Tera Raid Battle event by joining another player's Tera Raid Battle through multiplayer mode or a Link Code. The developers have further announced that Charizard may return later in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through other events or be encounterable differently.

