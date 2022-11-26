Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Chi-Yu and all blue stake locations

With every new Pokemon title comes a whole new world of new creatures to meet, battle, and catch. Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do not disappoint in this regard, as this region houses some of the most interesting creatures to date. The Legendary Pokemon of the new Paldea region are a shining example of this.

Every Pokemon fan knows about the box art Legendaries, Miraidon and Koraidon, given their impact on the game's marketing and gameplay. However, fewer know about the secret squad of Legendary Pokemon. Though their impact on the lore of the region is still unknown, their Pokedex entries hint at their significance.

One of the new creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that has received a large amount of attention from the competitive community is Chi-Yu. Though it may appear to be a simple goldfish, it has the potential to completely sweep entire teams. However, players need to find eight different blue stakes before they can encounter it.

Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything you need to know to catch the goldfish legendary

The marked location of Chi-Yu's Shrine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via RageGamingVideos/YouTube)

While many may groan at the thought of having to find all the various points around the world to find these blue stakes, they are much easier to obtain than Arceus' Spiritomb wisps. Trainers should also have the climbing ability unlocked for their Ride Pokemon. This can be unlocked after defeating the False Dragon Titan.

Pictured above is the location of the shrine where you can release Chi-Yu from its imprisonment in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You will need to return here after finding and pulling all the stakes. Coincidentally, the first stake is located just above the entrance to this shrine. You can use the climb ability to reach it.

The map location for the first Chi-Yu stake (Image via RageGamingVideos/YouTube)

Located just outside of Levincia, the home of the Electric gym in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find the first stake overlooking the city just to the northeast. This stake location is so easy to find that the climb ability is not required. Just keep an eye out for a tree overlooking the ocean, and the stake will be secured in its shade.

The second stake location for Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via RageGamingVideos/YouTube)

You can find another stake just outside of the snowy ranges of Glaseado Mountain. While the climbing ability is not required for this stake either, some may find that the gliding ability makes the trip much less of a headache. Simply follow the river north and down the mountain to find the stake by a boulder and a tree.

Third stake location mandatory for finding Chi-Yu (Image via RageGamingVideos/YouTube)

You can find another blue stake situated on the top of one of the many mountains of northern Paldea. In fact, a majority of these stakes can be found around the bamboo forest to the far east. With this in mind, it is a good idea to start from here when searching for these stakes. However, this is a stake that requires the climb ability.

Fourth stake location mandatory for finding Chi-Yu (Image via RageGamingVideos/YouTube)

Another stake can be found just west of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's bamboo forest. The river and bridge before the snowy terrain of the mountain and the previously mentioned bamboo forest are good landmarks to keep in mind when pursuing this stake.

Fifth stake location mandatory for finding Chi-Yu (Image via RageGamingVideos/YouTube)

Located on the far east side of Paldea and just south of the Team Star Fighting Base, you can find one of the many ruins that populate the region. In line with this series of Legendary Pokemon's themes of ruin and destruction, another stake can be found here. The location is marked above.

Sixth stake location mandatory for finding Chi-Yu (Image via RageGamingVideos/YouTube)

The final blue stake location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the easiest to find of them all. Fast travel to the Pokemon Center located in the bamboo forest and climb the mountain directly to the west. The last stake will be located in plain sight. After pulling it and all the stakes listed prior, you will be prompted with a text box telling you to return to the shrine.

After doing so, interact with the large blue door to start the encounter. Be sure to save before doing so and always make sure to stock up on Quick, Timer, and Ultra Balls. Chi-Yu's ability lowers Special Defense, so be sure to bring tons of healing items in case the battle drags on.

