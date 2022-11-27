Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Wo-Chien and all purple stake locations

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer a vast open world for players both old and new to explore. Taking place in the region of Paldea, players will have plenty to do and see on their journey to catching new monsters. These include powerful legendary-tier Pokemon, some of which can be obtained relatively easily if players know what they are doing and have progressed enough.

Dia❁💄 @scarletkissses the other two pokemon who won my heart are wo-chien and iron valiant the other two pokemon who won my heart are wo-chien and iron valiant ❤️ https://t.co/rOk29TOMl6

For example, there are four Pokemon that are collectively known as Legendary Treasures of Ruin. These include Chien-Pao and Wo-Chien, and here's how one can obtain the latter.

All purple stake locations required to unlock and battle Wo-Chien in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Purple stake location 1

The first stake can be found here (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

The first purple stake can be found near the Artazon area - which is where they solve the Sunflora puzzle and fight the Grass-type Gym Leader. It is on a cliff overlooking the area as marked on the map in the screenshot. Players will have to approach it and interact with it to make it disappear.

Purple stake location 2

This one is a bit more secluded (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

To the northwest of Artazon and southwest of the Great Crater, players can see a rocky area. The second stake is in the northern section sitting by a drop off the cliff.

Purple stake location 3

Prepare for some trekking (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

Located in the mountainous area, players will find the third stake atop one of the small rocky outcrops on the cliff. This area is to the immediate west of Mesagoza.

Purple stake location 4

Head a little south from the last one (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

This one is close to the waterfronts surrounding the southwest of Mesagoza. As the screenshot suggests, there is a bridge nearby as well.

Purple stake location 5

Get to the top (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

To the northwest (leaning more towards the west) of Los Platos, there is a cliff area that winds in a spiral pattern. The fifth stake can be located here.

Purple stake location 6

One of the easier ones to find (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

The sixth stake is located to the northeast of Los Platos, between it and the previous stake's location. It is in an area behind the Pokemon Center found in the area, on top of a cliff.

Purple stake location 7

Head southwards (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

Another stake can be found close to Los Platos. Players will need to go south from here to find this seventh stake. The location can easily be identified on the map by the circular origin of the flowing river.

Purple stake location 8

The journey stops here (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

The final stake will be in the southernmost area, atop a cliff. Some sort of ruin can be seen nearby as well. Once the final stake has been interacted with, players will hear a mysterious cry from the shrine. Now that all the stakes have been released, it is time to find and fight Wo-Chien.

Wo-Chien location

Here's the legendary (image via PerfectParadox/Youtube)

Thankfully, the shrine is just below the cliff where the eighth stake was discovered. Approach it and interact with it to begin the fight. Wo-Chien is a Dark/Grass-type Pokemon.

Grass is weak to Ice, Poison, Fire, Bug, and Flying types. Dark is weak to Fighting, Fairy, and Bug types. This means it will be 4x weaker to Bug-type Pokemon. It is important to note that Dark types are immune to Psychic moves. Players will be required to weaken it to catch it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are exclusively available on Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes