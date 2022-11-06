What is Gimmighoul? Coin Pokemon officially confirmed for Scarlet & Violet

A brand new creature was recently leaked for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Following rumors, it was also officially teased via a new site. Making its surprise debut in the Pokemon GO smartphone spin-off, this new critter has finally been revealed to be Gimmighoul.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow discuss what they know about the newly discovered Pokémon, Gimmighoul. 🪙 Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow discuss what they know about the newly discovered Pokémon, Gimmighoul. 🪙❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/sgbbzWUX2l

Now, new details have been divulged about this curious new monster. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The latest Pokemon Gimmighoul boasts two forms

PLDH @PLDHnet Artwork of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Gimmighoul (Chest Form). Type: Ghost. Ability: Rattled.



Gimmighoul also has Roaming Form, which currently follows players in Pokémon GO. Artwork of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Gimmighoul (Chest Form). Type: Ghost. Ability: Rattled.Gimmighoul also has Roaming Form, which currently follows players in Pokémon GO. https://t.co/TtZj8H8d0L

Somewhat similar to Wishiwashi from the Sun & Moon entries, Gimmighoul can take on two forms: The Roaming Form seen in GO, and the Chest Form that was hinted at earlier. In the latter, this critter moves around while sitting within the chest. Meanwhile, the former allows it to walk around freely on foot, but it does carry a coin on its back.

Here are some confirmed details for Gimmighoul (Chest Form):

Category: Coin Chest

Type: Ghost

Height: 1'

Weight: 11 lbs.

Ability: Rattled (Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves scare the Pokemon and boost its Speed stat)

These Gimmighoul hide inside sturdy treasure chests. While this provides them with a solid defense, the item's weight causes the critter to move slowly, making travel difficult. It is not uncommon for Chest Form Gimmighoul to be mistaken for an antique and taken home or sold to an antique store.

When it senses a person or other creatures drawing near, it ambushes them. Gimmighoul then uses ghost energy to control its target, forcing them to collect coins. Because it often hides in warehouses, shop corners, and other places that people and Pokemon don’t frequent, it tends to keep persistent control of those it does manage to encounter.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch them. Stand by for future announcements about their research results.



#PokemonScarletViolet Roaming Form Gimmighoul has been spotted in the world of @PokemonGOApp!Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch them. Stand by for future announcements about their research results. Roaming Form Gimmighoul has been spotted in the world of @PokemonGOApp! Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch them. Stand by for future announcements about their research results.❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/YbRYyZsI1R

Fans should note that the Chest Form is its default appearance. Unfortunately, no details have been confirmed yet for the Roaming Form. This kind of Gimmighoul doesn’t hide in a treasure chest. It’s small, carries a single coin on its back, and can be found hiding all over Paldea.

However, since they run away as soon as a person approaches, it seems not a single trainer in Paldea has ever managed to catch one.

However, Roaming Form Gimmighoul has been spotted in the world of Pokemon GO. On that note, players will be able to connect the smartphone AR game to the traditional home console Scarlet & Violet entry on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Linking the two will also allow them to receive the Roaming Form in GO.

Given that we are nearing the final launch day for Scarlet & Violet, there could be some more surprises in store with regards to Gimmighoul.

Poll : 0 votes