"Is it a mimic?": Pokemon community speculates about the recently revealed mysterious chest

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet around the corner, fans of Nintendo's beloved JRPG series have a lot to look forward to. Yet it looks like that is not all in store for them. The series' official social media page has unveiled a brand new site that has popped up, leading to a seemingly empty chest of sorts.
The only hint the social media account provided to fans is the possible reveal at 6 AM PT and a three digit code. Expectedly, curious fans have begun to speculate, including the possibility of it being a mimic Pokemon.
What does this mean for the Pokemon franchise?
Right under the same Tweet, fans have managed to piece together many aspects that could likely be correct.
For those confused so far, an explanation is in order. Developer Niantic recently made an update to Pokemon GO, introducing a mysterious coin as well as a new Pokemon: the small antenna creature as seen in the first embedded tweet. Since it is a coin creature, the logic only follows that coins go into chests.
So this new monster most definitely has something to do with this chest, and the dowsing antenna makes sense as well given it can be seen as a treasure. The fact that both these details were unveiled within a short timeframe of one another cements the notion.
But what could it really be? Some fans seem to think the chest is a mimic Pokemon. Mimics in fantasy media are creatures that imitate the look of inanimate objects but are alive, often waiting to ambush unsuspecting folks. Perhaps the little coin fellow evolves into one?
Additionally, there is a counter of sorts on the site which is at 039 for many users. Some have managed to change it to 999 which adds a third chest view. this shows it filled with a number of coins.
One user suggested an even deeper connection:
It seems like this could lead to the reveal of a Paradox Pokemon. Starting from step one, 039 is the Pokedex number for Jigglypuff. Paradox forms, on the other hand, are new variants that have been leaked for the Scarlet & Violet games. However. They are yet to be officially confirmed by main series developer Game Freak.
But in a nutshell, Paradox forms are new entries in the Pokedex (which is a log of all encountered monsters) that showcase forms of these creatures either from the past (for Scarlet version) or the future (for Violet version).
Jigglypuff's Paradox form is said to be exclusive for Scarlet, featuring a long-fanged, yellow-eyed and primal looking critter - a far cry from the cute bubble-eyed balloon fans know and love. But as far as my thoughts are concerned, it likely is not a mimic. After all, the chest is meant to be filled up with coins and the fact that the coin appears in Pokemon GO as a collectible is a confirmation of it.
Whatever the case here, it should further enrich the lore of the upcoming main series entry set in the region of Paldea. Scarlet & Violet are launching on November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console exclusively.