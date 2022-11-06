"Is it a mimic?": Pokemon community speculates about the recently revealed mysterious chest

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet around the corner, fans of Nintendo's beloved JRPG series have a lot to look forward to. Yet it looks like that is not all in store for them. The series' official social media page has unveiled a brand new site that has popped up, leading to a seemingly empty chest of sorts.

The only hint the social media account provided to fans is the possible reveal at 6 AM PT and a three digit code. Expectedly, curious fans have begun to speculate, including the possibility of it being a mimic Pokemon.

What does this mean for the Pokemon franchise?

Right under the same Tweet, fans have managed to piece together many aspects that could likely be correct.

Squidney0w0 @0w0Squidney @rcortezdraws @Pokemon The way you made the antennas remind me of dowsing rods, perhaps the Pokémon could be related to that? @rcortezdraws @Pokemon The way you made the antennas remind me of dowsing rods, perhaps the Pokémon could be related to that?

ReaverShank62 @ReaverShank62 @AzureMavrick @Pokemon Box might have something to do with the coin Pokémon in GO @AzureMavrick @Pokemon Box might have something to do with the coin Pokémon in GO

For those confused so far, an explanation is in order. Developer Niantic recently made an update to Pokemon GO, introducing a mysterious coin as well as a new Pokemon: the small antenna creature as seen in the first embedded tweet. Since it is a coin creature, the logic only follows that coins go into chests.

So this new monster most definitely has something to do with this chest, and the dowsing antenna makes sense as well given it can be seen as a treasure. The fact that both these details were unveiled within a short timeframe of one another cements the notion.

But what could it really be? Some fans seem to think the chest is a mimic Pokemon. Mimics in fantasy media are creatures that imitate the look of inanimate objects but are alive, often waiting to ambush unsuspecting folks. Perhaps the little coin fellow evolves into one?

WGoNerd likes Pokemon @WGoNerd @4sweettjrose See I was thinking the little coin guy evolves into the chest. The coin guys are pre-evolved forms that head out to find coins to bring back to the chest. @4sweettjrose See I was thinking the little coin guy evolves into the chest. The coin guys are pre-evolved forms that head out to find coins to bring back to the chest.

MegaloAtheist @MegaloAtheist @Pokemon Its a mimic chest pokemon isn't it? You're not fooling anyone. @Pokemon Its a mimic chest pokemon isn't it? You're not fooling anyone.

xilogyix @xilogyix this seems to be the final stage for it...



and it may link to the strange coin pokemon seen in pokemon go!



perhaps we need to collect the coins in pokemon go for this chest on the website to fill up this seems to be the final stage for it...and it may link to the strange coin pokemon seen in pokemon go!perhaps we need to collect the coins in pokemon go for this chest on the website to fill up

Additionally, there is a counter of sorts on the site which is at 039 for many users. Some have managed to change it to 999 which adds a third chest view. this shows it filled with a number of coins.

マクジモ @A_B_C_PUNI @Riddler_Khu And then the chest full of the coins of the new Pokémon @Riddler_Khu And then the chest full of the coins of the new Pokémon https://t.co/7YnPYDiWOM

One user suggested an even deeper connection:

Xyphon @Xyphon_



The first number is 039. Which is Jigglypuff. We know Jigglypuff has a paradox Pokémon based on it. I’m interested to see what the other numbers will be, maybe they’ll all relate to Paradox Pokémon… @Pokemon (LEAKED SPOILERS)The first number is 039. Which is Jigglypuff. We know Jigglypuff has a paradox Pokémon based on it. I’m interested to see what the other numbers will be, maybe they’ll all relate to Paradox Pokémon… @Pokemon (LEAKED SPOILERS)The first number is 039. Which is Jigglypuff. We know Jigglypuff has a paradox Pokémon based on it. I’m interested to see what the other numbers will be, maybe they’ll all relate to Paradox Pokémon… https://t.co/Bk4Ry1pUPN

It seems like this could lead to the reveal of a Paradox Pokemon. Starting from step one, 039 is the Pokedex number for Jigglypuff. Paradox forms, on the other hand, are new variants that have been leaked for the Scarlet & Violet games. However. They are yet to be officially confirmed by main series developer Game Freak.

But in a nutshell, Paradox forms are new entries in the Pokedex (which is a log of all encountered monsters) that showcase forms of these creatures either from the past (for Scarlet version) or the future (for Violet version).

Jigglypuff's Paradox form is said to be exclusive for Scarlet, featuring a long-fanged, yellow-eyed and primal looking critter - a far cry from the cute bubble-eyed balloon fans know and love. But as far as my thoughts are concerned, it likely is not a mimic. After all, the chest is meant to be filled up with coins and the fact that the coin appears in Pokemon GO as a collectible is a confirmation of it.

Whatever the case here, it should further enrich the lore of the upcoming main series entry set in the region of Paldea. Scarlet & Violet are launching on November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console exclusively.

