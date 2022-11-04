Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition releases worldwide: Pricing, features, and more

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet drawing closer, Nintendo announced a special console edition dedicated to the upcoming open-world RPG. Now, this custom Nintendo Switch OLED is finally available worldwide for purchase.

Given that we have seen other similar Switch renditions based on games from Nintendo in the past, this is not surprising.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK



🛒: Are you ready, Trainers? The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition is available now on My Nintendo Store!🛒: spkl.io/60134XKE5 Are you ready, Trainers? The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition is available now on My Nintendo Store!🛒: spkl.io/60134XKE5 https://t.co/7y25pSXjcq

But what exactly does this edition include and how much does it cost? Let's find out.

The red-and-purple Nintendo Switch OLED inspired by Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is visually striking

This new console edition’s glossy white dock features the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon on the front, as well as a design inspired by the series’ iconic Poke Ball on the back.

The back of the console itself is adorned with special illustrations of the three starter Pokemon that players can choose as their first partners in the game: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The Scarlet and Violet Joy-Con controllers feature the school emblems of the Naranja and Uva Academy, respectively — these two are the schools that the protagonist attends in the Scarlet & Volet titles.

This edition costs ¥37,980/$359.99/€359.99 in their respective regions. Given the base Nintendo Switch OLED costs $350, an extra $10 for a cool paint job is a pretty good price in comparison.

Do note that this edition does not come with the Scarlet & Violet video game. Developer Game Freak's latest offering is still not out yet and is expected to arrive on November 18, 2022. As such, fans will have to wait a bit longer to play the games.

How is the Nintendo Switch OLED different than the standard model?

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



ninten.do/6015np4yc Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8. Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.ninten.do/6015np4yc https://t.co/Tsc55r35ay

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the newest addition to the Switch family of consoles. It includes a 7-inch vibrant OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, and a new dock with a wired LAN port for use in TV mode.

It also has 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like the standard Nintendo Switch, fans can play on a TV, share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for multiplayer fun, or take the console on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

Overall, the biggest changes here are the inclusion of the vibrant OLED screen that should enhance the player's viewing experience. Otherwise, the console features the same specifications, with a custom Nvidia Tegra X1 chipset, same as the base Nintendo Switch.

Besides this, there have been other such designs for the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite. Such as the Dialga & Palkia Edition (inspired by Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl) and Zacian & Zamazenta Edition (based on Pokemon Sword & Shield).

