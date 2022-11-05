What are gold Pokestops in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is no stranger to new events, as with the Halloween and Season of Light showcases. Now, fans are being treated to a mysterious new event that not many can make heads or tails of. With the latest Community Day highlight featuring the Dragon-Type Dratini, it seems like all the Pokestops have turned golden.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp But that’s not all for this month… Tomorrow is the day, Trainers! On November 5th #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic featuring Dratini is taking place from 2 pm to 5 pm.But that’s not all for this month… Tomorrow is the day, Trainers! On November 5th #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic featuring Dratini is taking place from 2 pm to 5 pm. 🎉 But that’s not all for this month… https://t.co/CWNLyfEunH

Additionally, a brand new Pokemon has been unveiled. What does this mean for the players? How are these different from normal Pokestops?

The latest Community Day might foreshadow an upcoming event in Pokemon GO

While players are busy catching the hordes of Dratini that pop around, they might be surprised to find that Pokestops have taken on a golden hue. Cut to the chase, these are exactly the same as standard Pokestops.

At least in the sense that spinning the discs on them grants a bunch of items like Pokeballs, berries and more. However, they also grant an additional item: a coin called "?????? Coin" in-game which seems to be unusable as of now.

The description reads:

"A coin with a mysteruious air. It seems to have originated in the Paldea region."

Paldea is the region where the upcoming mainline Scarlet & Violet entries for Nintendo Switch will take place. This triggers a cutscene where players are introduced to an NPC named Jacq over a communication device. Interestingly, that is the name of the biology teacher in Scarlet & Violet. The official description states:

Mr. Jacq is your homeroom teacher, and he teaches biology. He is very knowledgeable about Pokémon biology and is the developer of the Pokédex app for the Rotom Phone. He has a slightly airheaded side to him, and he sometimes loses himself in his research.

What's even more surprising though, is that once players have spun the Pokestop disc, a small Pokemon will appear on the overworld map. This is one of the few Paldean newcomers that have been leaked, so it makes sense that we are seeing it here. Developer Niantic did the same with the introduction of Meltan, which later made its appearance in Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu & Eevee titles.

Fans were able to evolve Meltan into Melmetal, so it seems like the same would be possible here. Additionally, this would also very likely be transferable to upcoming games. Coming back to this new coin creature, it will only walk around the map alongside the trainer. Tapping it produces no reaction outside of a pop-up showcasing the coins redeemed by spinning.

For now, it is unclear what the function of the coin is. However, expect an official statement to follow soon, describing their use, and perhaps even how they relate to the upcoming console entry. Given the exploration-based nature of Pokemon GO, players should try to find as many of them as they can. Note that only one coin is granted per Pokestop spin.

Pokemon GO is available on iOS and Android platforms. The Scarlet & Violet games are only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console and will be releasing soon on November 18, 2022.

