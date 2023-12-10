10 Pokemon with hardest evolutions of all time, ranked

Pokemon evolution is a process by which Pocket Monsters physically change into a more robust form to adapt to the environment. A creature can go through the metamorphosis-like process in various ways to become stronger, learn new moves, gain ability, change types, and more. Franchise games/anime revolve around evolution mechanics and are the base for new Pokemon species to exist in the universe. Different external and internal factors are crucial in changing a monster’s physical form.

While some effortlessly achieve the desired evolution, others must undergo a special process to become what they’re destined to be. In this list, we’ll rank the 10 Pokemon with the hardest evolutions of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Sirfetch'd, Alcremie, and 8 more special Pokemon evolutions

10) Runerigus

Runerigus's base stat total (BST) is 483 (Image via TPC)

Runerigus is an evolved form of Galarian Yamask, and to get this form, players need to overcome a challenging task. Galarian Yamask must take at least 49 damage without being knocked out. Then, players must visit the Dusty Bowl Zone in Galar’s Wild Area with their Yamask to evolve into Runerigus.

Some Pokemon, such as Deino and Larvesta, must reach a certain level for evolution. These monsters are also hard to evolve. But in Galar’s Yamask case, it can evolve at any level. The only thing players should be careful of is that their Yamask should have suffered at least 49 damage.

9) Basculegion

Basculegion's BST is 530 (Image via TPC)

To evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Scarlet and Violet, the former must take at least 294 damage from recoil. If it faints from this, it will not evolve and the count will be reset. Nonetheless, they can heal their Basculin between fights.

The installments above introduced several special evolution methods; the one Baculin goes through to become Bascluegion is one of the hardest to achieve. Although several Pokemon go through more special evolution processes, we can’t ignore this one. As a final note, players must be careful when attacking the opponent because they will have to try multiple times in case of failure.

8) Goodra

Goodra's BST is 600 (Image via TPC)

While Dusk Lycanroc needs in-game time to evolve, Goomy requires specific weather conditions to reach its final form, Goodra. The requirement that makes the evolution hard to trigger is that once players catch a Goomy, they need to raise it to Level 40. Only then can they evolve it into Silggoo. Reaching a higher level is challenging, but it can be achieved by fighting in battles or feeding Goomy Rare Candies.

After raising Goomy to Level 40 to get Silggoo, players will need Level 50 Silggoo to evolve it to Goodra in rainy/foggy weather in-game. In games like Scarlet and Violet, they can get Goodra only while it’s raining. This gave players a hard time finding suitable weather conditions to obtain the Pseudo Legendary Pokemon.

7) Milotic

Miltotic's BST is 540 (Image via TPC)

If this article had been written in 2005, when players tried to evolve Feebas, then it would have ranked much higher than it does now. In titles like the Pokemon Emerald, players would have to find out Feebas from 400 tiles that contained water. It demanded a lot of work and dedication to figure out exactly where the creature might be since only six tiles had it.

More to the challenge, the tile with Feebas in one game file would be different than in another. Even after getting the critter, players would have to raise its Beauty by giving it several Blue or Indigo Pokeblocks, which helped the Pokemon increase its beauty. So, catching and evolving Feebas into Milotic was an uphill battle.

However, with the introduction of a specific item, evolving Feebas into Milotic became easier. To get the latter, players will need their Feebas to hold a Prism Scale and then trade it with a trainer to start the evolution.

6) Polteageist

Polteageist's BST is 508 (Image via TPC)

Sinistea has two forms - one is a Phony and the other is an Antique. To evolve the fake Sinistea into Polteageist, players have to use a Cracked Pot on it. On the other hand, they need to use a Chipped Pot for the real variant. The evolution method applied in Pokemon Sword and Shield is the same for Scarlet and Violet.

However, the tricky part is finding the Antique form because of the identical nature. The only differentiating factor is the faint blue mark on its underside, and it has a 1% chance of being authentic, which means that it is super rare to get one and the rest of Sinistea are just phony. One who has no idea about how to find the real one will forever spend their time looking for something that is a total sham.

5) Dusk Form Lycanroc

Dusk Form Lycanroc's BST is 487 (Image via TPC)

To get the Dusk Form Lycanroc, players need a Rockruff with the Own Temp ability. If it has regular abilities like Keen or Vital Spirit, then it will evolve into either Midday or Midnight, depending on the in-game time. These two forms are comparatively easy to get, but the Dusk Lycanroc gives the user a hard time. Players must level up their Own Tempo-Rockruff to 25 (or higher) and evolve it in the late evening. (5:00-5:59 pm in-game time)

As the sun starts to set, players have to feed a Rockruff a Rare Candy to evolve it into a Dusk Form Lycanroc. Moreover, they must be aware of the in-game sky and give the candy on time.

They must wait for another evening if they miss the opportunity to evolve their Own Tempo-Rockruff. The special evolution method makes acquiring Dusk Form Lycanroc a challenging task. Because of this, it is the best and the rarest of all three forms.

4) Escavalier/Accelgor

Their BST is 495 (Image via TPC)

Although multiple Pokemon evolve through trades, one of the most unique evolutions “award” should be given to Karrablast/Shelmet. The concept behind their evolution is so special that players can only get Escavalier/Accelgor if the trading trainer has either Karrablast/Shelmet. Those who want Escavalier must trade Karrablast with Shelmet and vice versa for Accelgor.

Players have to find those with Karrablast/Shelmet and initiate the trade. If the trading friend doesn't have the Pokemon, then they have to wave goodbye to each other and look for other evolutions. Once they do so, Shelmet leaves its shell and evolves into Accelgor, and Karrablast uses its shell to become Escavalier.

3) Alcremie

Alcremie's BST is 495 (Image via Niantic)

Players must understand the unique evolution mechanic behind evolving Pokemon Milcery into Alcremie and get its 63 possible forms. What makes it challenging is the item (Sweet) it needs to hold, the specific time (day and night), and the joystick’s spin direction. They should be careful when spinning their joystick and how long they have to spin to get the desired evolution.

Altogether, there are nine Alcremie’s forms, each with seven variants. It is one of the Pokemon that evolves while holding an item. Players have to time their spins perfectly and give their Milcery the Sweet it needs to hold to evolve. Moreover, the time of the day plays a vital role in obtaining them, and while some evolve during the daytime, others evolve at dusk and night.

Although the Pokemon evolution process is a tall order, acquiring Sweets is also demanding. Players must win fights at the Battle Cafe to get these items, meaning they must bite more than they can chew to get Alcremie.

2) Urshifu

Urshifu's BST is 550 (Image via TPC)

First things first, before players evolve Kubfu into Urshifu, they need to increase their friendship with Kubfu. Becoming best friends is straightforward; they can visit the viewpoints and speak with dojo masters. After doing that, they have to come and choose which of the two Towers of Two Fists they want to challenge for Kubfu evolution. Note that the Pokemon must be Level 70 or higher to be eligible for the fight.

Although Kubfu has two evolving forms, trainers can only pick one. Winning the battle in The Tower of Darkness evolves their Kubfu into Single Strike Urshifu. Completing the Tower of Waters evolves it into Rapid Strike Urshifu. These variants are rare finds, and getting them is literally an uphill battle.

1) Sirfetch'd

Sirfetch'd bast stat total is 507 (Image via TPC)

The first challenge players need to overcome is that they must own a Galar variant Farfetch'd to have a chance to get Sirfetch’d. These critters are only available in Pokemon GO, Sword, and Shield, and each title has different evolution processes. Although the former poses a challenge, the latter is a tough nut to crack.

To get Sirfetch’d, players need to land three critical hits with their Galarian Farfetch’d in one battle. They can only do so by giving it a held item, the Leek. Its moves cannot deal significant damage without that resource, and on top of that, trainers have to obtain the item first. Not only that, but the Farfetch'd should not also faint in the battle; only then will it evolve into Sirfetch’d.