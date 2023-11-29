5 rarest Pokemon to catch in Legends Arceus

A trainer's primary objective in Pokemon Legends Arceus is to find and collect each Pocket Monster species to complete the Hisui region’s Pokedex. Since the protagonist has to achieve this goal to see the end, finding all the creatures scattered across the region is a time-consuming process.

The game's Pokedex contains 242 Pocket Monsters; some are commonly found, while others are rare. The latter can be caught by completing missions in different locations on the map. For example, those wanting to acquire Magnemite must enter a space-time zone to encounter it. Although one can get it from the distorted space, they might have to enter and exit multiple times if they can't find it there.

So, here are five of the rarest critters trainers can capture in the Hiusi region.

Rarest Pocket Monsters to capture in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including Giratina, Porygon, and more

1) Cranidos

Rare Carnidos (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Cranidos is a single Rock-type Pocket Monster from the fourth generation in Pokemon Legends Arceus. According to the Pokedex entry, seeing them ramming heads in a duel is a rare sight, and the clash sound echoes all over the area.

This Fossil Pokemon is undoubtedly a unique catch in the game. Those looking to bag this addition have to get inside the space-time distortion in the Coronet Highlands on Mount Coronet.

The dinosaur-inspired Pokemon becomes powerful once players evolve it into Rampardos. Some even consider catching it a hectic job as quite a few attempts are needed, but it's a rewarding experience. Remember, collectors can only encounter it while they're in one of the space-time distortions.

2) Porygon

Rare Porygon (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Porygon is an artificial monster whose body is made with computer data. In Pokemon Legends Arceus, trainers must travel to another space-time distortion in the Crimson Mirelands.

In the first attempt, Porygon might not be found in the zone. Thus, one must try a few more times to get their hands on it. The challenge remains as one must use the Upgrade on Porygon to get Porygon2 and the Dubious Disc on Porygon2 to obtain Porygon-Z. Getting the final form is a grind.

Looking at the history, catching it has been a harrowing ordeal, so trainers need to have luck on their side.

3) Giratina

Rare Giratina (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Catching Giratina in Pokemon Legends Arceus is a challenging task. This Pokemon is a member of the Legendary creation trio that includes Palkia and Dialga.

Those who want to catch it have to triumph over the main story. Then, they need to capture Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie, Cresselia, Heatran, and Regigigas. With that, they must collect the Blank Plate, Draco Plate, Dread Plate, and Iron Plate.

After trainers acquire these items, they should head to the top of Mount Coronet to challenge the antagonist Volo in battle and defeat him. Doing so will allow Giratina to escape to the Turn Cave, where you can go to challenge and capture it.

4) Arceus

Rare Arceus (Image via TPC/Serebii)

This creature tells the trainer to find all Pocket Monsters in the Hisui region before deciding to encounter it at the beginning of Legends Arceus. Since this Pokemon is the strongest of all, those intending to get it will face many hurdles.

Once players complete the Pokedex entry and collect all the Plates, they can access the final mission called the Defied Pokemon. The objective of the quest is to obtain the Azure Flute.

Playing this instrument is the only way to encounter Arceus. So, with the flute, trainers must head to the top of the Temple of Sinnoh and play it. A cutscene starts, and the battle begins with the entity in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

5) Darkrai

Rare Darkrai (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Darkrai is a fan-favorite Mythical Pokemon that captivated millions of hearts through its appearance from the anime to the games, cards, and many more. Such a rare encounter has only been available to capture through special distribution events. Fans were awestruck when the developers gave an opportunity to catch it in the Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Nonetheless, acquiring Darkrai is challenging. After completing the main story, players will find themselves in Jubilife Village. From here, they need saved data/file from Shiny Pearl or Brilliant Diamond on the same console/profile for a chance to encounter this creature.

After the above step, trainers must go to the Professor's Lab in the same village and interact with the green board. The game offers a mission called The Darksome Nightmare, allowing them to battle and capture Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

These are just a few examples of how to catch the rarest Pocket Monsters in Legends Arceus. Also, check our guide on regions that deserve a Pokemon Legends game.