All shiny Artificial Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

The Pokemon GO world is filled with a wide variety of species, most of which are the creations of Arceus. The Pocket Monsters come in all shapes and sizes and are represented by their region, type, and origin, among other things. While many creatures have emerged through natural processes, a few have been created by humans.

Humans gave life to many species in the Pokemon universe. Certain Pocket Monsters were created intentionally to fulfill a purpose, while others were the product of unknown or accidental occurrences.

Pokemon GO has a sizable number of shiny Artificial creatures, with the man-made ones arguably being the most robust ones. Among them all, the most recognized critter is Mewtwo — a genetically engineered Legendary species from the first generation.

This article ranks all shiny Artificial species currently available in Pokemon GO based on their design.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking shiny Mewtwo and other shiny Artificial Pokemon in Pokemon GO

9) Shiny Voltorb and shiny Electrode

Shiny Voltorb and shiny Electrode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There aren't any significant differences between shiny Voltorb and shiny Electrode’s design and shade in Pokemon GO. While the former has two regular-looking eyes with an angry demeanor, the latter has frowning eyebrows, pupils, and a smug grin.

Shiny Voltorb has a blue top half and a white bottom half. The color scheme of a shiny Electrode is the exact opposite of its unevolved form.

Although rumors say that Voltorb was created after a Poke Ball was exposed to a powerful energy pulse, many don’t agree with them. The same view must be applied to Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode, who appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for this theory to be accurate.

8) Shiny Trubbish and shiny Garbodor

Shiny Trubbish and shiny Garbodor (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Some of the worst Pokemon GO designs of all time go to the Trubbish’s evolution line. The creature has waste materials attached to its body, giving it a rather unpleasant look. Although its body is dark blue, Shiny Trubbish looks like a burlap sack in Pokemon GO. This variant of the Pocket Monster somewhat resembles a bunny.

Shiny Garbodor's design looks filthier, and the bright teal liquid-like stripes running down its front and back don’t complement the creature's design at all. Nonetheless, it is arguably better than its regular form.

According to Trubbish's Pokedex entry, the creature came into existence when garbage and industrial waste were mixed together. Its evolved form is also a result of the same phenomena.

7) Shiny Baltoy and shiny Claydol

Shiny Baltoy and shiny Claydol (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

If you observe shiny Baltoy for a few seconds in Pokemon GO, you might realize that it looks like a scarecrow. Shiny Claydol, on the other hand, somewhat resembles a teapot. Its comparatively bigger head is a lid, its body is a belly, and its two hands appear to be a spout and a handle.

According to the Pokedex entry, shiny Baltoy was discovered in ancient ruins. Although fans don’t really know how it came into existence, its evolved form hints that ancient civilizations might have created it using clay.

The Pokedex entry supports this theory, stating that people from ancient civilizations used clay figures (dolls) to create shiny Claydol. These handmade dolls then came to life when they were exposed to mysterious rays of light. It might be because of the reaction that shiny Claydol became Ground and Psychic-type. Ground since it is made of mud and psychic on account of the mystical light that brought it to life.

6) Shiny Castform

All shiny variants of Castform (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Castform is a shiny Artificial Pokemon with multiple forms in Pokemon GO. Its unique ability allows it to change its form whenever new weather is about to take place. Thus, shiny Castform has three types of forms that it can transform into: Sunny, Rainy, and Snowy.

The sunny form of this Pokemon has seven circular suncolor balls resembling a bench wig attached to a bubble that covers its red/pink head. It has a light pink colored eye patch, and its lower body is purple. The head of the rain form looks like a water drop. There is no other significant difference in the body color; the only thing contrasting the design is its green eye patch.

Lastly, Pokemon GO Castform’s snowy version has a blue-colored head and is shaped like an ice cream cone. The snow on the top of its head resembles vanilla ice cream.

Pokemon GO Castform was created at the Weather Institute in the Hoenn region to help scientists and weather forecasters predict the weather. This critter was the result of one of the intentional experiments people conducted to foresee uncertain weather shifts.

5) Shiny Porygon and its evolutionary line

Shiny Porygon, shiny Porygon2, and shiny Porygon-Z (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Porygon and its family line have a distinct appearance and design in Pokemon GO. The first form, Porygon, comprises different types of angular blocks sporting a rectangular front body, a quadrilateral beak-like structure, hexagonal eyes, and so on. The shiny variant of Porygon has two primary colors: blue and light purple. This basic coloration gives this Artificial Pokemon a classic look.

In contrast, the design of the Pokemon GO shiny Porygon2 changes from geometrical blocks to a more natural constitution. At this stage, its appearance looks more realistic, although the color combination remains almost the same as that of a shiny Porygon.

The company might have taken inspiration from bluebirds to design shiny Porygon2. It is easily recognizable because of its resemblance to a rubber duck. The developers might also have borrowed ideas from a duckling to make the Pokemon look appealing.

The final stage of the Artificial Pokemon’s evolution line is the shiny Porygon-Z, which looks completely different from its other forms. In Pokemon GO, this critter has grey-colored hands representing wings, a sphere-shaped body with a grey tail, and a point sprouting from its blue head. When you glance at it, you can find various similarities between this critter and origami birds. It also appears to have been based on real birds like the Florida scrub jay.

The experiment carried out by the Cinnabar Lab in the Kanto region resulted in the birth of the first Artificial Pocket Monster, Porygon. Because it was created using modern technology, its body design and structure comprise computer data.

4) Shiny Banette

Shiny Banette (Image via Niantic/Sportskeeda)

The backstory behind the shiny Banette (plush doll) coming to life is simultaneously heartbreaking and terrifying. After a child abandons the doll, the bitter plush doll holds a grudge against the child. This is one unique Artificial Pocket Monster created by a child accidentally or for unknown reasons.

Of all man-made creatures, Pokemon GO shiny Banette is the scariest-looking. The monster has a golden zip on its mouth, frightening pink eyes, and an emotionless face. Perhaps due to the disownment, it doesn’t let feelings appear on its countenance.

3) Shiny Genesect

Shiny Genesect (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Genesect is an Artificial Pokemon with five different forms in Pokemon GO. But despite being a Mythical Pokemon, this monster doesn’t sport distinctive color qualities like Castform.

The five forms of this critter are regular Genesect, Shock Drive Genesect, Burn Drive Genesect, Chill Drive Genesect, and Douse Drive Genesect. Most of these forms are red in color, with the squared light on the cannon behind their heads being the only markers differentiating the various forms.

The team of scientists in the Unova region known as Team Plasma, including "N," started research to create a robust monster from Genesect’s Fossil. Although the project was canceled by "N", one scientist carried out the mission in secrecy and gave life to it.

Shiny Genesect in Pokemon GO has a purple metallic body, a cannon that shoots beams, a saucer-shaped head, and red eyes that can glow at will. In the game, however, its eyes have a waterless coloring that resembles headlights.

2) Shiny Golurk

Shiny Golurk (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Appeal-wise, Shiny Golurk ranks at the top of the Pokemon GO shiny Artificial Pocket Monsters list. Its innovative design, full metal armor body, and contrasting colors make it look pleasing to the eye. Its shoulders, fists, lower legs, and upper body are comparatively bigger than its head, elbows, knees, and thighs.

The monster sports a predominant silver/grey body hue and brown knot-shaped rings on its legs and hands. With a piece of metal resembling a bandaid that patches its broken armor, Pokemon GO shiny Golurk boasts an incredibly detailed design. The green color “G” mark on its deltoid muscles and hands, the “I” and “L” letters as its eyes, and the sharp blade-like points on the shoulder further increase its attractiveness.

1) Shiny Mewtwo

Shiny Mewtwo (Image via TPC/Sportskeeda)

Shiny Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This Artificial Pocket Monster has access to various types of moves, and its design and constitution are amazing. It is one of the most desired critters in the title because of its rarity, design, backstory, fandom, and charisma. Although Niantic has yet to debut Mewtwo X and Y to the player base, Mewtwo's regular and shiny forms are already earth-shattering.

The shiny variant of this man-made monster in Pokemon GO has a long green tail. While its whole body looks like it's made of bones, its fingers and toes resemble joints. Its eyes give a vacant look, and its face resembles a cat.

Mewtwo was artificially created from Mew’s DNA using gene-splicing and DNA engineering experiments. Going by the information found in the Pokemon Mansion on the Cinnabar Island of the Kanto region, the Mythical Pokemon Mew gave birth to Mewtwo. When it was pregnant, its embryo was used to alter the DNA, and resulted in the birth of the strongest artificial Pokemon in the Pokemon universe.