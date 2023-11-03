Pokemon GO Douse Drive Genesect PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Douse Drive Genesect came out in October 2021 in Pokemon GO. It has since been available in 5-star raids multiple times, with the latest being in 2023, where you can catch it between 10 am local time on November 3, 2023, and 10 am local time on November 9, 2023. Interestingly, its shiny form also made its debut in this period.

Genesect is a strong Pokemon, and those who can catch it from raids would want to use it in battles. The presence of the Douse Drive makes the Mythical Pocket Monsters' signature attack, Techno Blast, a Water-type attack. That said, please note that the Genesect you catch in November 2023 won't know Technoblast by default, and you must use an Elite Charged TM to teach it the move.

What moves can Douse Drive Genesect learn in Pokemon GO?

Genesect in Niantic's mobile game (Image via Niantic)

Douse Drive Genesect can learn the following Fast Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Fury Cutter

Metal Claw

The creature has access to the following Charged Attacks:

X-Scissor

Techno Blast (Douse)*

Magnet Bomb

Gunk Shot

You should also note Genesect's elemental typing and stats before taking it into battle. Despite the water-based drive, Douse Drive Genesect is still a Bug and Steel-type Pocket Monster. This leaves it with only one weakness: Fire.

When it comes to stats, the creature is heavily Attack-oriented, with base 252 Attack, 199 Defense, and 174 HP.

Best PvP moveset for Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Douse Drive Genesect in the Ultra League and Master League are as follows:

Fast Attack: Fury Cutter

Fury Cutter Charged Attack: X-Scissor and Techno Blast (Douse)*

Fury Cutter is a powerful Fast Attack that deals only 2.4 damage per turn (including STAB) but generates 4 energy every turn. It is also a single-turn fast attack, so its effect registers at a pace similar to Dragon Breath.

X-Scissor received a buff in the Adventures Abound season of Pokemon GO, making it a top-tier pick. Having this 40 energy, 78 damage (including STAB) move in your kit can help turn around matchups against Garchomp, Metagross, and Palkia.

For the second Charged Attack, you should always have Techno Blast (Douse). The move deals 120 damage at a mere 55 energy cost and can shred through most opponents with ease, even when resisted.

Best PvE moveset for Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Genesect (Image via TPC)

Douse Drive Genesect is a decent option for attacking Gyms and Raids. A combination of Fury Cutter and X-Scissor can do good damage to weaker raid bosses and Gym defenders.

Best counters to Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

In the Ultra League, Douse Drive Genesect's biggest threats are:

Charizard

Altered Forme Giratina

Trevenant

Galarian Stunfisk

Swampert

The creatures that hard-counter Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO Battle League's Master League are:

Gyarados

Dialga

Garchomp

Metagross

Hero Forme Zacian

If you are confused about what creatures to take into the raid, check out our Douse Drive Genesect raid guide.