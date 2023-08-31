Is Charizard with Dragon Breath and Blast Burn good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Charmander is coming back to Pokemon GO for September's Community Day Classic. The event will start at 2 pm local time and go on till 5 pm local time on September 2, 2023. Among other bonuses during the event, players can evolve Charmaleon into Charizard during the event. After up to two hours, this critter will know the Fast Attack Dragon Breath and Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Considering Charizard gets access to many powerful Fast and Charged Attacks, it might be confusing for some trainers to decide which move to use. This article will highlight the pros and cons of Charizard's best Fast and Charged Attacks so that you can optimally use the Flame Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Is Dragon Breath Charizard good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

At the outset, you should know that the best Fast Attack for Charizard varies based on which format of Pokemon GO Battle League you are participating in.

Charizard gets the following Fast Attack options in Niantic's mobile game:

Air Slash - (3.6 DPT + 3 EPT)

- (3.6 DPT + 3 EPT) Fire Spin - (3.6 DPT + 3.3 EPT)

- (3.6 DPT + 3.3 EPT) Ember* - (4.2 DPT + 3 EPT)

- (4.2 DPT + 3 EPT) Wing Attack* - (2.5 DPT + 4 EPT)

- (2.5 DPT + 4 EPT) Dragon Breath* - (4 DPT + 3 EPT)

Of these, the ones marked with an asterisk (*) are Legacy Moves that can only be taught using Elite Fast TMs. DPT and EPT are abbreviations for Damage Per Turn and Energy Per Turn, respectively.

Based on the information above, Wing Attack and Dragon Breath emerge as the Best Fast Attack options for Charizard. Each of them has its niche and works better than other attacks in different formats.

Wing Attack is Charizard's best Fast Attack in the Great League, while Dragon Breath outshines in the Ultra League.

According to PvPoke Battle Simulator, Wing Attack Charizard outclasses Dragon Breath Charizard in zero-, one-, and two-shield situations against the Great League meta. This is because Charizard can exert more Shield Pressure and take out foes with heavy Charged Attack damage thanks to Wing Attack's fast energy generation.

In the Ultra League, Dragon Breath Charizard wins many more meta ties than Wing Attack Charizard because of the higher damage output of Dragon Breath. Ultra League Pocket Monsters have bigger HP bars that cannot be dealt with single Charged Attacks. Therefore, the higher damage from Dragon Breath helps Charizard win more fights.

Is Blast Burn Charizard good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Charizard's Charged Attack options, along with their damage per energy (DPE), are as follows:

Dragon Claw - 1.42 DPE

- 1.42 DPE Fire Blast - 2.1 DPE

- 2.1 DPE Overheat - 2.84 DPE

- 2.84 DPE Flamethrower* - 1.96 DPE

- 1.96 DPE Blast Burn* - 2.64 DPE

Blast Burn comes out as the second most powerful attack based on damage-to-energy cost ratio, outclassed only by Overheat. However, unlike Overheat, it does not debuff the user.

Therefore, Blast Burn, which does 132 damage and consumes 50 energy, is Charizard's best Fire-type attack. For the second Charged Attack, Dragon Claw is the way to go since it costs only 35 energy. This makes it the perfect attack to bait out shields.

How to get Charizard with Dragon Breath and Blast Burn in Pokemon GO

Given that Dragon Breath and Blast Burn are both Legacy Moves, they can only be attained during special Pokemon GO events such as September 2023's Community Day Classic.

After the event passes, you can get these moves using an Elite Fast TM and Elite Charged TM, respectively.