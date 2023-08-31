Pokemon GO September 2023 Community Day Classic set to feature Charmander

After an initial tease that barely hid information, Niantic has finally revealed that Pokemon GO Community Day Classic September 2023 will feature Charmander, the Lizard Pokemon. The iconic Kanto starter is one of the most well-known Pokemon in the world, especially because of its evolved form, Charizard. Now, players will have a chance to catch a plethora of Charmander later this week.

Pokemon GO Community Day Classic will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. During this period, players will encounter Charmander more frequently in the wild.

Pokemon GO September 2023 Community Day Classic Charmander featured attack

Evolving Charmeleon (players can get one by evolving Charmander with 25 Charmander Candy) during Pokemon GO's Community Day Classic event or up to two hours afterward will get trainers a Charizard with Fast Attack Dragon Breath and the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Dragon Breath - Trainers Battles: 4 power & Gyms and raids: 6 power

- Trainers Battles: 4 power & Gyms and raids: 6 power Blast Burn - Trainers Battles: 110 power & Gyms and raids: 110 power

Pokemon GO September 2023 Community Day Classic Charmander event bonuses

The event bonuses that players will get to enjoy during the Charmander Community Day Classic event are as follows:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic for a surprise!

Pokemon GO September 2023 Community Day Classic Charmander Special Research, Field Research, and Timed Research

Similar to other Community Day events, trainers will be able to get their hands on an event-exclusive Special Research questline ticket for US$1 (or equivalent in their local currency) from the in-game shop. They can even choose to gift the ticket to their friends.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will also be available during the occasion. Rewards will include Stardust, Great Balls, Charizard Mega Energy, Charmander [shiny encounter will be available], and plenty more.

A free Timed Research will be available from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time on the upcoming Community Day Classic event. Completion rewards will include Charizard Mega Energy and XP.

Pokemon GO September 2023 Community Day Classic: Will Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmeleon, and Shiny Charizard be available?

During every event, trainers in Niantic's AR title are eager to know whether the unique shiny variants will be readily available. Thankfully, the September 2023 Community Day Classic will feature Shiny Charmander encounters for lucky players.

This means players will have the opportunity to catch Shiny Charmander and evolve it all the way up to Shiny Charizard to get their hands on the iconic black color variant of the Flame Pokemon. This is an opportunity that is surely too lucrative to miss out on.