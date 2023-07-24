Pokemon TCG Charizard dominates Reddit's r/place with cute Lapras and Vaporeon in tow

r/place is back, and the Pokemon community has made its mark on it by making a Charizard card from the Pokemon TCG on it. This subreddit was launched on the platform as a collaborative project and social experiment for the platform's users back on April Fool's Day in 2017. In 2022, it peaked at over six million users.

The current edition of r/place kicked off on July 20, 2023. As of Day 5, the community has seen many excellent creations on the blank canvas, including the classic Charizard Pokemon TCG. The creation shows the tremendous capacity and power of online communities and their ability to work together to create and protect something beautiful.

What makes the Charizard card from Pokemon TCG on r/place special?

The Charizard card from Pokemon TCG that Redditors have drawn represents the original card design for the Kanto region's Fire-type starter. This card depicts the Pocket Monster in an iconic fire-breathing pose that was replicated in subsequent versions of the card.

The card says it has 120 HP, which the Redditors have morphed into being 420 because of the cultural significance of the latter number. In a witty way, they have also named the card Glurak instead of Charizard, the German name of the critter.

The participating Redditors have also gone to tremendous detailing getting its move, Fire Spin, as well as the Water weakness and Fighting resistances on point. There is also a slightly dismorphed version of Charmaleon on the top right corner.

What other Pokemon are there on r/place right now?

Drawings of Lapras, Blastoise, Gyarados, and Vaporeon (Image via Reddit)

Before the Charizard card from Pokemon TCG came into being, there was a Lapras on the canvas. Members of the community have carefully retained the adorable creature and added a bunch of other Water-type critters from the Kanto region.

The list of Pocket Monsters that are at the base of the Charizard card currently includes Lapras, Blastoise, Gyarados, and Vaporeon.

As a cool little detail, they have even given the Blastoise a pair of sunglasses, perhaps as an ode to the sunglasses wearing Squirtle. A similar Squirtle (and Blastoise) was recently available in Pokemon GO during July 2023's Community Day Classic.

Dragonite drawing (Image via Reddit)

There is also an elaborately drawn Dragonite on the top-right corner of the canvas. The two critters coexist at the same time on r/place since the two have gone head-to-head on multiple occasions in the Pokemon anime. One such notable occasion is the battle between Ash and Iris in the Unova region.

How does r/place work?

r/place (Image via Reddit)

While the campaign is on, members can add one pixel of color every five minutes on an initially blank canvas. The goal is to get together with a community of your choice to create a piece of art larger than the individuals who contributed to it.