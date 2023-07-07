Starting your journey in the Pokemon world is always challenging, as there are a lot of pocket monsters to choose from. What is the best starter to choose from different generations, and what gives one an edge over other starters, is an ongoing debate. Although various types suit your gameplay, not knowing the best may create trouble in the future.

There are Grass, Water, and Fire-type starter Pokemon that you can pick to start your journey. It all depends on your decision, and it is imperative to make the correct one. Since your starter monsters are your first catch, adding the best to your team is crucial. As such, here is a list of the 10 best starter Pokemon of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Bulbasaur and 9 other best starter Pokemon of all time

1) Charmander

If you choose Charmander as your starter Pokemon you'll have a solo Fire-type by your side. This monster is available at the beginning of games such as Pokemon Red and Blue, FireRed, LeafGreen, and Pokemon GO.

The critter's design is iconic, with its blue eyes, orange skin, three-toed clawed feet, yellow belly, and a tail constantly on fire. It has two Fast and three Charge moves, and four benefiting from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.

This fighter is effective against Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice types, making it a practical choice for battles. With 25 Candy, you can evolve Charmander into Charmeleon, and with 100 Candy, Charmeleon can further evolve into Charizard.

Charmander transforms into a Fire and Flying-type critter when it reaches its final form. As Charizard, it learns a total of 10 moves, including Fast, Charge, and Legacy. It even has a Dragon-type Legacy move in its repertoire, both as a Fast move and a Charge attack.

2) Squirtle

Squirtle is a Water-type pocket monster with two Fast and three Charge moves. It has the STAB potential with most of them, except for the Normal-type - Tackle. One can obtain this critter at the beginning of games like Pokemon Red, Green, Blue, FireRed, LeafGreen, and GO.

Choosing Squirtle as your starter fighter is recommended if you want an advantage against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attributes. It has a distinct appearance: large eyes, chubby cheeks, light blue skin, and a long, curled tail.

Squirtle gained massive popularity in the anime as one of Ash's favorite creatures. It is one of the best as its final form, Blastoise, has a diverse movepool and impressive defensive stats.

3) Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur is an excellent choice if you're looking for a starter Pokemon with unique evolution options. Many trainers prefer it because it can evolve into two distinct forms. With just 25 Candy, you can evolve Bulbasaur into Ivysaur. And if you collect 100 Candy, it can further evolve into the mighty Venusaur.

Bulbasaur comprises two fast moves and three charge moves. One of the Fast and three Charge moves benefit from the STAB effect. Ivysaur has a strong movepool, and its stats are well-balanced, making it a formidable contender for PvP battles.

Additionally, when it reaches its final form, Venusaur, it boasts impressive stats with a max CP of 3075, 198 Attack, 189 Defense, and 190 Stamina. Like Ivysaur, Venusaur also demonstrates the potential for STAB moves.

4) Pikachu

Pikachu, a mouse monster, is the Electric-type mascot of the Pokemon franchise. Its widespread recognition is partially due to its central role in the anime. As a starter pocket monster in games like Pokemon Yellow and Let's Go, Pikachu has become one of the top choices for trainers.

Pikachu comes with two Fast and three Charge moves, including one Legacy Fast and two Legacy Charge moves. Starting your game with Pikachu as your starter Pokemon lets you maximize its STAB potential.

Using Pikachu as your starter critter gives you an advantage in many battle situations, thanks to its versatile movesets and abilities. Its first ability is Static, and its hidden ability is Lightning Rod, giving it an edge over other Electric types.

5) Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil debuted as Chris' starter pocket monster through the Pokemon Gold and Silver: The Golden Boys. It was featured as the starter critter from the Johto region. This Fire-type has two Fast and three Charge moves, with three STAB moves dealing significant damage to Bug, Grass, Ice, and Steel-types.

Using Cyndaquil as a starter monster can help you get one of the powerful Fire-types, Typhlosion. However, you must collect enough candies and evolve Cyndaquil into Quilava and Typhlosion. Further, the final form of this monster knows a Legacy Charge move, Blast Burn.

One of the best starter Pokemon to have is Cyandaquil, as it demonstrates impressive attack stats. Its best moveset, Ember and Flamethrower, inflicts 6.05 damage per second.

6) Totodile

You may be familiar with Totodile, one of the starters from the Johto region. When you encounter it in games like Pokemon Gold, Silver, Crystal, HeartGold, and SoulSilver, you'll notice its aggressive appearance, resembling a crocodile. As a Water-type creature, it surprises trainers with its Dark-type move called Crunch, a powerful bite-based attack.

Taking a closer look at Totodile's design, you'll see its piercing red eyes, five fingers, three toes, and a row of red spines running down its back. Its sharp teeth give it a fearsome look, and it has a habit of playfully nipping at its trainer.

Moreover, Totodile also boasts impressive stats and its evolutions are particularly exciting. When you train Totodile, which evolves into Croconaw, you'll witness its stats become more balanced, allowing for a broader range of strategies. And when Croconaw reaches its final form as Feraligatr, you'll be impressed by its strong physical attack stats and a diverse movepool.

7) Treecko

Treecko is a famous monster that gained fame through anime. It was available as a starting Pokemon in games like Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire. Treecko possesses Grass, Normal, and Flying-type moves as a third-generation fighter.

Treecko's design is simple yet effective. It is a short, green, bipedal reptilian creature that can blend into the forest with its camouflage abilities. Choosing this as your starting critter provides an advantageous position. Additionally, evolving it into Grovyle offers benefits, making it a valuable addition to your Pokedex.

The next evolution of Treecko is Sceptile, which boasts impressive speed and attack stats. It gains access to a wide range of moves, encompassing five different types. This swift and decisive battler can be a valuable asset in the long run.

8) Chimchar

Imagine selecting Chimchar as your starter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This Fire-type pocket monster hails from the Sinnoh region and possesses two Fast and three Charge moves. It's ability to change type makes it unique and appealing.

Chimchar also gained popularity with its monkey-like appearance. Its moveset is impressive, with a well-balanced stats. As you guide Chimchar through its evolution into Monferno, its type transforms into Fire and Fighting. This evolution brings significant battle advantages, as every move benefits from the STAB effect.

Witnessing Monferno's strength is truly captivating. It becomes a formidable opponent that is ready to take on any challenge. And when it finally reaches its ultimate form as Infernape, it sports a max CP of 3033. Adding to its power, Infernape even learns Solar Beam, a potent Grass-type charge move, expanding its movepool and versatility in combat.

9) Froakie

You can choose one of three starter monsters in the Kalos region: Froakie, Chespin, or Fennekin. Froakie, a beloved choice among fans, gained popularity through its appearance in the Pokemon XY anime series. It was also the first fighter caught by Ash in Kalos, making it even more special for trainers.

Take a closer look at Froakie's design. This amphibious creature has three fingers, two toes, yellow eyes with white pupils, and a simple coloration. As a Water-type creature, the critter boasts exceptional speed and unique attack stats, showcasing its potential for growth and development.

As you guide Froakie on its evolutionary journey, it transforms into Frogadier and eventually Greninja. This transformation changes its attributes, making it a powerful Water and Dark-type mon. Greninja's moveset is unparalleled, and it excels in battling various types of fighters, gaining the advantage with its super-effective attacks.

10) Rowlett

You can choose Rowlett, a dual Grass/Flying-type, as a starter Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon. This seventh-generation creature possesses three fast and two charge moves, with four moves maximizing its STAB potential. While Rowlett's attack and defense power may be on the lower side, it compensates with its impressive endurance.

As you guide Rowlett through its evolutionary path, it transforms into Dartrix, gaining access to a strong movepool with STAB effects. By investing 100 Candy into Dartrix, you can further evolve it into Decidueye, a Grass and Ghost-type fighter.

Rowlett and its evolutions resemble owls, possess unique designs, and specialized attacks. Notably, Decidueye, the final evolution, boasts a maximum CP of 3137, making it one of the most potent long-range attackers in battles.

