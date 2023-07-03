What are the best movesets for all Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO wouldn't be a complete game without Eevee and its various evolutions. Due to the creature's genetic instability, it can evolve into eight different species often referred to as "Eeveelutions" that have different elemental types, stats, and moves. Some are better than others in this mobile title, but they all have their applications in one way or another.

Whenever a Pokemon GO player receives a new Eeveelution, it's a good idea to power this Pocket Monster up and outfit it with quality moves. Granted, players will want to use an individual with good IV stats, otherwise maxing out the creature's CP and giving it a great moveset won't amount to much.

Regardless, Pokemon GO trainers may want to gear their Eeveelution's movesets depending on the arena it'll be used in.

What are the best movesets for Flareon in Pokemon GO?

All things considered, Flareon tends to fare best in Pokemon GO's PvE environments since it doesn't exactly have the durability for PvP. Regardless, trainers who wish to use the Fire-type Eeveelution will want to cater its moveset for the battles it's participating in.

In PvE battles, Flareon excels as a pure Fire-type fighter and can perform well since trainers tend to know their opponents in raids and Team GO Rocket battles. Conversely, in PvP, they will need to pick up moves that provide additional type coverage, which is where an attack like Superpower can be picked up as a second Charged Move.

Recommended movesets:

PvE - Fire Spin + Overheat

- Fire Spin + Overheat PvP - Fire Spin + Flamethrower + Superpower

What are the best movesets for Vaporeon in Pokemon GO?

Unlike Flareon, Vaporeon has more viability in Pokemon GO PvP thanks to its higher maximum Stamina IV stat. This helps give it the durability to contend with opponents, even those that can deal a sizable amount of damage. Even better, Vaporeon has some quality damage output of its own to rely on.

In addition to PvP, Vaporeon can still perform well in PvE. It isn't the best Water-type attacker out there, but it can serve its intended purpose on offense quite well regardless. Sadly, the biggest downside to it is its relative lack of different move types to help it address various type matchups.

Recommended movesets:

PvE - Water Gun + Hydro Pump

- Water Gun + Hydro Pump PvP - Water Gun + Aqua Tail + Scald

What are the best movesets for Jolteon in Pokemon GO?

With high maximum Attack IVs in Pokemon GO, Jolteon can deal some great Electric-type damage in battle. Its Defense is solid, but the biggest drawback to this Pocket Monster is its relatively low health pool, making it something of a glass cannon. Jolteon can still perform in PvE and PvP, but team building around it is vital.

Like Vaporeon, Jolteon doesn't have any real options for additional type coverage in battle. With this in mind, Last Resort is advised for use in PvP. Even though it's a Normal-type attack, it will at least deal neutral damage to opponents that resist Jolteon's Electric-type arsenal.

Recommended movesets:

PvE - Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt

- Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt PvP - Thunder Shock + Discharge + Last Resort

What are the best movesets for Espeon in Pokemon GO?

Espeon is one of the better Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO thanks to its great Attack IVs, but it's relatively low in durability much like Jolteon. However, if players are willing to team build with Espeon and supplement it with high-defense/stamina Pokemon, it can be a valuable asset in PvP and PvE alike.

Although most of Espeon's attacks are Psychic-type, it does have access to Last Resort and Shadow Ball, which give it some improved coverage options regardless of the battle format.

Recommended movesets:

PvE - Confusion + Shadow Ball

- Confusion + Shadow Ball PvP - Confusion + Psychic Fangs + Shadow Ball

What are the best movesets for Umbreon in Pokemon GO?

Where many Eeveelutions excel on offense in Pokemon GO, Umbreon is a tanky fighter with a top-50 maximum Defense stat. While this makes it somewhat underwhelming in PvE battles, it thrives in PvP, particularly in the Great and Ultra Leagues where its maximum CP isn't a hindrance to it.

Even better, Umbreon has access to the move Psychic. This gives the Dark-type Eeveelution the ability to counter plenty of enemy types, including Fighting-types, that normally counter it.

Recommended movesets:

PvE - Snarl + Foul Play

- Snarl + Foul Play PvP - Snarl + Foul Play + Psychic

What are the best movesets for Leafeon in Pokemon GO?

Leafeon is a particularly interesting Eeveelution as it has solid Attack and Defense IVs, but doesn't have a huge advantage in either category. This makes it something of a balanced option when trainers are searching for a Grass-type to use in both PvE and PvP battles.

Much like Vaporeon and Jolteon, Leafeon suffers from a lack of type coverage options in battle. While this makes it a great Grass-type fighter, it can only rely on Last Resort to deal damage to opponents that resist its traditional moveset.

Recommended movesets:

PvE - Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade

- Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade PvP - Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade + Last Resort

What are the best movesets for Glaceon in Pokemon GO?

Glaceon's quality Attack and Defense IVs and combined Ice and Water-type moveset makes this Ice-type Eeveelution a great PvE attacker and a solid if unspectacular option in Ultra and Master League PvP. Its primary downside, like many Eeveelutions, is its relative lack of stamina and HP.

Be that as it may, Glaceon can handle more than a few different enemy types. This is thanks to its Ice-type moves being bolstered by the presence of the Charged Attack Water Pulse, giving it improved coverage, particularly against Fire-type foes that can normally counter it effectively.

Recommended movesets:

PvE - Ice Shard + Avalanche

- Ice Shard + Avalanche PvP - Ice Shard + Icy Wind + Water Pulse

What are the best movesets for Sylveon in Pokemon GO?

Although Sylveon's stats in Pokemon GO may not be particularly outstanding, this Fairy-type Eeveelution has the benefit of a Fairy/Normal/Psychic-type move collection. Furthermore, as a Fairy-type, it thrives as a counter to many of the PvP meta's beloved Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type options.

Sylveon can battle admirably in PvE as a Fairy-type battler, while having the same effectiveness in PvP. Furthermore, trainers can opt to use Psyshock as a secondary Charged Move to improve its type coverage and give it some protection against Poison-types that would counter it.

Recommended movesets:

PvE - Charm + Dazzling Gleam

- Charm + Dazzling Gleam PvP - Charm + Moonblast + Psyshock

Like most Eeveelutions, Sylveon still doesn't have a great health pool to work with. With that in mind, players will want to complement it with other Pocket Monsters that are capable of playing a defensive role in PvP.

