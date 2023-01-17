How to get Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

Pokemon GO is famous for integrating several ways of evolving Pocket Monsters. One of these uniquely evolving creatures is Eevee, and its evolutions are famously known as Eeveelutions in the community. It has eight different types of Eeveelutions in the game, with every monster requiring a unique way of evolving.

Umbreon and Espeon are two of Eevee’s most famous Eeveelutions, and in traditional games in the franchise, their evolution is based on the time of the day. In Pokemon GO, this evolutionary process has a bit of a twist - trainers must utilize the in-game Buddy System to acquire these monsters.

In addition to this, players also require some Eevee candy and a nickname trick to get their hands on these fighters. Below is everything you need to know about it.

Steps to acquire Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon GO (2023)

Eevee has been an extremely loved Pocket Monster for years, and so is the case in Pokemon GO. Players are seen constantly hunting for Eevee and its shiny variant to get their hands on its eeveelutions' and their special versions. Talking about its evolutions, players will need to use the in-game Buddy system to get their hands on Umbreon and Espeon.

Here's how trainers can evolve Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon:

Set Eevee as the Buddy Pokemon. Navigate and tap on the Choose Buddy icon. Select Eevee from the available Pokemon. Travel 10 km while keeping Eevee as the buddy Pocket Monster. Acquire 25 Eevee candies. You can catch additional Eevee or collect the candies by travelling with it as your buddy Pocket Monster. After travelling 10 km and acquiring at least 25 Eevee candies, open the buddy Eevee's page and tap on Evolve. Those who want to get Espeon can evolve the buddy Pokemon Eevee during the daytime. Those who want to get Umbreon can evolve the buddy Pokemon Eevee during the night.

Apart from this, Pokemon GO players can also evolve these Eeveelutions through nicknames:

Nickname Eevee as Tamao before evolving it to acquire Umbreon.

Nickname Eevee as Sakura before evolving it to acquire Espeon.

This nickname trick only works if the Eevee has not evolved before and only for the initial evolutions of Umbreon and Espeon. Pokemon GO trainers should evolve their highest IV Eevee for the best stats eeveelutions in the game.

Players can also be seen on a constant hunt for Shiny Eeveelutions. You can hunt for a Shiny Eevee and further evolve it using the aforementioned process to get your hands on a Shiny Umbreon or Shiny Espeon.

Speaking of Umbreon and Espeon, they are especially loved variants of Eevee's evolution due to their well-crafted designs. Pairing their lovely designs with the extraordinary charm of Shiny colors makes them even more desirable.

More about Umbreon and Espeon

Umbreon

The dark-type Umbreon is originally from the Johto region (Gen 2) and has a max Pokemon GO Combat Power of 2416. It is vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves, but resistant to Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type moves.

The best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Snarl and Dark Pulse (7.58 DPS). Boosted by fog weather, Umbreon's stats include 126 Attack, 240 Defense, and 216 Stamina power.

Espeon

The Psychic-type Espeon is originally from the Johto region (Gen 2) and has a max Combat Power of 3583 in Pokemon GO. It is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, but resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves.

The best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Confusion and Psychic (15.35 DPS). Boosted by windy weather, Espeon's stats include 261 Attack, 175 Defense, and 163 Stamina power in Pokemon GO.

