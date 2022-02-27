How to Evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokemon GO

Espeon is one of the most desirable Pokemon in Pokemon GO thanks to its high attacking potential paired with its relatively cheap cost in terms of candy. However, with Eevee having so many potential paths for evolution paired with the convoluted methods on how to get them, some players may not know how to get Espeon.

Espeon debuted in the second generation of the Pokemon franchise and was available for players to obtain in Pokemon Gold and Silver. With the new friendship mechanics paired with the new day and night cycle, Game Freak added Umbreon and Espeon to the games which both used these new mechanics.

With Eevee having eight different evolutions, evolving it into the specific Pokemon the player desires can be a bit of a chore. However, Niantic has given players a couple of ways to evolve their Eevee into Espeon. Whether it be for use in battle or to simply add it to their collection, there are two different methods players can use.

Methods to obtain Espeon in Pokemon GO

The first and most well-known method is the nicknaming method. Players looking to instantly get an Espeon only need an Eevee and the required 25 Eevee candies. From there, players need to nickname their Eevee Sakura and select the evolve option. This will guarantee the player an Espeon but only once per account.

The second method is the Buddy Pokemon method. To complete this method, players need to capture an Eevee and assign it as their Buddy Pokemon. Afterwards, players will need to walk ten kilometers with their Eevee. From there, players will be able to either evolve their Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon depending on the time.

Players using the second method should be aware that the result will yield a different result depending on the time of day. Evolving after completion in the day time will result in the player obtaining Espeon while completing this method during the night will result in the player obtaining Umbreon.

In Pokemon GO, Espeon is one of the best non-legendary Psychic-type Pokemon players can get due to its high attack stat of 261 and its low cost of only 25 Eevee candy. Comparing Espeon to Alakazam, a Psychic-type players see as being much stronger, Alakazam has an attack of 271 while costing 125 Abra Candy.

Whether players use the nicknaming method or the walking method, obtaining Espeon in Pokemon GO can be highly rewarding while not taking a lot of effort. Players should keep in mind that the nicknaming method only works once per account and the walking method will only give Espeon during the day time.

