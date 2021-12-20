Pokemon GO: All Eevee evolution name tricks

Many Pokemon GO players call various evolved forms of Eevee some of the best Pokemon in the game, if not in the franchise. With all the different evolved forms come all sorts of evolutionary methods. Most players are aware that the original three forms are obtainable by random chance and 25 Eevee candies, but as the game progresses in development, more forms have been added to Pokemon GO.

When Eevee debuted in the first Pokemon games, Pokemon Red and Blue, Eevee came with three evolutions: Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon. Each of these forms was obtainable using three of the four different evolutionary stones: Fire, Thunder, and Water stones, respectively.

Luckily for Pokemon GO players, Niantic has implemented Easter eggs to guarantee specific evolutions for Eevee without the other requirements. These methods allow players to only use the 25 Eevee candies to get the evolution they want. All of these naming techniques can only be used once.

Different nicknames to guarantee Eevee evolutions in Pokemon GO

Flareon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To obtain Flareon in Pokemon GO, players must collect 25 Eevee candies and nickname their Eevee "Pyro". This is a reference to the Pokemon anime as Flareon made its anime debut under a trainer named Pyro in the episode "The Battling Eevee Brothers".

Vaporeon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To obtain Vaporeon in Pokemon GO, players will need 25 Eevee candies as well as an Eevee nicknamed "Rainer". Like Flareon, this is a reference to the trainer that trained a Vaporeon in its debut in the anime in the episode "The Battling Eevee Brothers".

Jolteon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Obtaining Jolteon in Pokemon GO is similar to the previous two evolutions. The only difference is that players will need to nickname their Eevee "Sparky" to ensure a Jolteon. Sparky was the brother who trained Jolteon in "The Battling Eevee Brothers".

To obtain Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon GO, the player will need to nickname their Eevee "Tamao" for Umbreon and "Sakura" for Espeon. This refers to the Kimono Sisters from the Johto region as sisters Tamao and Sakura trained an Umbreon and Espeon. They also appeared in the anime episode "Trouble's Brewing".

Knowing these tricks is a massive time-saver otherwise, the players are stuck with having to walk their Eevee 10 kilometers then waiting for either day or night to get their desired evolution.

To obtain Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon in Pokemon GO, players will need to nickname their Eevee either "Linnea" for Leafeon, "Rea" for Glaceon, or "Kira" for Sylveon. Unlike prior evolutions, these nicknames reference trainers in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Players engaging in the quest to find the Z-Crystal, Eevium-Z, had to battle a trainer with each evolved form of Eevee. Linnea, Rea, and Kira had Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon, respectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

Knowing this information, players will be able to fill out their Pokedex or have valuable new battling partners for Pokemon GO's Battle League. Players looking to use these methods need to be aware that the nicknaming method can only be used once per evolution. Afterwards, players will have to resort to using the respective method for the evolution they are looking for.

Edited by R. Elahi