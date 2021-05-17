How to get Pinap Berries in Pokemon GO

Most Pokemon GO players want them, because their Pokemon tend to need them, but the good news is Pinap Berries aren't too tough to come by.

Once trainers reach level 18, the pineapple-shaped treat will be unlocked. Although they have a very different use in the mainline Pokemon series, in Pokemon GO they are given to wild Pokemon during catch encounters. If a Pokemon fed a Pinap Berry is caught on the next throw, the amount of candy trainers will receive from the catch will double.

For many Pokemon that require a large amount of candies to evolve, such as Swablu or Magikarp, they are even more valuable.

Ways to get Pinap Berries in Pokemon GO

Since they're not available on their own via Pokemon GO's in-game store, berries including Pinaps will need to be acquired by various means through playing the game. Some will be much more reliable than others, but all of these methods will provide Pinap Berries in some capacity. There are also Silver Pinap Berries to consider in Pokemon GO, which are even more rare but improve a Pokemon's catch chances by 1.8x and multiply the amount of candy received from the catch by 2.3x. Receiving Silver Pinaps is often more daunting than their standard counterparts, but they are still within reach for determined trainers.

Ways Pokemon GO players can expect to acquire standard Pinap Berries are:

: Research can often be tricky to complete depending on what the task is asking, but many of the rewards offered to players can be worth the effort. Berries are often seen sprinkled into research rewards along with XP bonuses, Pokemon encounters, and other items. If players spot a research reward offering standard or Silver Pinap Berries, it may be worth the time invested to meet that task's requirement. Opening Gifts : Having friends pays off big time in Pokemon GO, as giving and receiving gifts are only part of the benefits. When it comes to Pinap Berries, opening gifts from other trainers is heavily beneficial to a player's stockpile. Trainer gifts often provide berries alongside Pokeballs, Potions, Stardust, and Stickers. In the event a player isn't in an area with a high population, there are several sites that help trainers swap Friend Codes and open up the gift-sharing capacity. The more gifts opened, the more berries players can expect to receive, so they're incredibly helpful for snagging Pinaps.

When it comes to the elusive Silver Pinap Berries, trainers can try these methods:

: As part of Pokemon GO Battle League's current Season 7 rewards, Silver Pinaps can be a random reward for both basic and premium players in the in the league after their second win. Leveling through the 40s : Once trainers hit level 43, they'll be rewarded 20 Pinap Berries. Additionally, they'll receive 15 more at level 48.

: Once trainers hit level 43, they'll be rewarded 20 Pinap Berries. Additionally, they'll receive 15 more at level 48.