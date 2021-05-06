Pokemon Go Luminous Legend X event: How to complete each quest task and field research

Pokemon Go recently released the Luminous Legends X event which celebrates the introduction of several Gen VI Pokemons, including the legendary Xerneas. The event will run from May 4th 10 AM local time to May 17th 8 PM local time.

The event focuses on fairy and dragon-type Pokemon. Hence, trainers can expect to see these types of Pokemon frequently in the wild and in raids.

Apart from the release of Pokemon, Pokemon Go has also added time-limited research quests and event-exclusive field research quests. This article focuses on the steps required to complete the Luminous Legends X timed quests and research quests.

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends X: Timed quests and research quests

Niantic has come up with another celebratory event for trainers in Pokemon Go. The Luminous Legends X event commenced with the release of Spritzee and Swirlix. Aromatisse and Slurpuff have also been introduced.

Another fairy Pokemon, Goomy, is also out along with Spritzee and Swirlix. Goomy’s two stage evolutions, Sliggoo and Goodra, were also released for the celebratory event. The legendary Xerneas also made its debut in game as 5 star raid boss.

The Luminous Legends X event has started in some areas around the world! 🧚🐉 A few Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, and Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are making their Pokémon GO debuts! https://t.co/Wp5CPzlQot pic.twitter.com/EoPQnzN57Q — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 4, 2021

Apart from the inclusion of the Kalos region Pokemon, Pokemon Go also released a timed research quest. The limited quests consist of seven steps and each step consists of three challenges. Trainers will be able to encounter Pokemon and receive items as completion rewards for each individual challenge and the steps as a whole.

Step 1

Send 5 gifts to friends- Jigglypuff encounter

Defeat 3 Team Rocket Grunts- Bagon encounter

Catch 7 Fairy type Pokemon- Clefairy encounter

Completion rewards - 1500 XP and 15 Great Balls.

Step 2

Earn 7 hearts with your buddy - 10 Razz Berries

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon - Dratini encounter

Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon - Marill encounter

Completion rewards: 2000 XP and a Rocket Radar

Step 3

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 5 Hyper Potions

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 3 Revives

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 3 Max Potions

Completion rewards: 2500 XP and a Super Rocket Radar

Spritzee, the Perfume Pokémon, has arrived in Pokémon GO!



Have you encountered Spritzee in the wild yet, Trainers? pic.twitter.com/no19AtNo5m — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 5, 2021

Step 4

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 2000 XP

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 2000 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 2000 XP

Completion rewards: 3000 XP and an Incense

Step 5

Evolve 3 Fairy-type Pokémon - 1 Sinnoh Stone

Use an Incense - Mawile encounter

Catch 20 Fairy-type Pokémon- Spritzee encounter

Completion rewards: 4000 XP and 10 Pinap Berries

Step 6

Make 10 Great Throws - Swirlix encounter

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Cottonee encounter

Catch 7 different species of Fairy-type Pokémon - Azumarill encounter

Completion rewards: 6000 XP and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 7

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 25 PokéBalls

Win 1 Raid - Gible encounter

Catch 50 Fairy-type Pokémon - Clefable

Completion rewards: 5000 Stars and a Rainy Lure Module

Upcoming/Current Raid Bosses - Luminous Legends X event



• CORRECTION: Xerneas stats were incorrect (Prenerf stats)

• These raid bosses will be available in your area when the event starts after May 4, at 10 am local time.



Save a copy: https://t.co/rTrpji9fOH pic.twitter.com/xbQs53y4kY — Leek Duck (NYC) (@LeekDuck) May 4, 2021

Apart from the timed research, Pokemon Go has introduced exclusive field research tasks which are available from spinning Pokestops. These tasks do not have any kind of time limit, therefore trainers can complete them as per convenience.

Catch 10 Dragon-type Pokémon reward - Gible encounter

reward - Gible encounter Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Marill or Cottonee encounter

Catch 10 Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Spritzee or Swirlix encounter

Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Galarian Ponyta encounter

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Spritzee or Swirlix encounter

Swirlix encounter Win 2 Raids reward - Gible encounter

Apart from these two tasks, another task has also been released by Niantic.

The special Global Challenge requires trainers across the globe to catch a total of 500 million fairy type Pokemons by May 9th. If trainers are able to achieve this mark, Niantic will reward trainers with triple catch XP bonus and release the shiny Galarian Ponyta and bring Pancham in raids from May 11.