Pokemon Go Luminous Legend X event: How to complete each quest task and field research

Pokemon Go recently released the Luminous Legends X event which celebrates the introduction of several Gen VI Pokemons, including the legendary Xerneas. The event will run from May 4th 10 AM local time to May 17th 8 PM local time.
The event focuses on fairy and dragon-type Pokemon. Hence, trainers can expect to see these types of Pokemon frequently in the wild and in raids.
Apart from the release of Pokemon, Pokemon Go has also added time-limited research quests and event-exclusive field research quests. This article focuses on the steps required to complete the Luminous Legends X timed quests and research quests.
Pokemon Go Luminous Legends X: Timed quests and research quests
Niantic has come up with another celebratory event for trainers in Pokemon Go. The Luminous Legends X event commenced with the release of Spritzee and Swirlix. Aromatisse and Slurpuff have also been introduced.
Another fairy Pokemon, Goomy, is also out along with Spritzee and Swirlix. Goomy’s two stage evolutions, Sliggoo and Goodra, were also released for the celebratory event. The legendary Xerneas also made its debut in game as 5 star raid boss.
Apart from the inclusion of the Kalos region Pokemon, Pokemon Go also released a timed research quest. The limited quests consist of seven steps and each step consists of three challenges. Trainers will be able to encounter Pokemon and receive items as completion rewards for each individual challenge and the steps as a whole.
Step 1
- Send 5 gifts to friends- Jigglypuff encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Rocket Grunts- Bagon encounter
- Catch 7 Fairy type Pokemon- Clefairy encounter
Completion rewards - 1500 XP and 15 Great Balls.
Step 2
- Earn 7 hearts with your buddy - 10 Razz Berries
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon - Dratini encounter
- Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon - Marill encounter
Completion rewards: 2000 XP and a Rocket Radar
Step 3
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 5 Hyper Potions
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 3 Revives
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 3 Max Potions
Completion rewards: 2500 XP and a Super Rocket Radar
Step 4
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 2000 XP
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 2000 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 2000 XP
Completion rewards: 3000 XP and an Incense
Step 5
- Evolve 3 Fairy-type Pokémon - 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Use an Incense - Mawile encounter
- Catch 20 Fairy-type Pokémon- Spritzee encounter
Completion rewards: 4000 XP and 10 Pinap Berries
Step 6
- Make 10 Great Throws - Swirlix encounter
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Cottonee encounter
- Catch 7 different species of Fairy-type Pokémon - Azumarill encounter
Completion rewards: 6000 XP and 15 Ultra Balls
Step 7
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 25 PokéBalls
- Win 1 Raid - Gible encounter
- Catch 50 Fairy-type Pokémon - Clefable
Completion rewards: 5000 Stars and a Rainy Lure Module
Apart from the timed research, Pokemon Go has introduced exclusive field research tasks which are available from spinning Pokestops. These tasks do not have any kind of time limit, therefore trainers can complete them as per convenience.
- Catch 10 Dragon-type Pokémon reward - Gible encounter
- Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Marill or Cottonee encounter
- Catch 10 Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Spritzee or Swirlix encounter
- Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Galarian Ponyta encounter
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Spritzee or Swirlix encounter
- Win 2 Raids reward - Gible encounter
Apart from these two tasks, another task has also been released by Niantic.
The special Global Challenge requires trainers across the globe to catch a total of 500 million fairy type Pokemons by May 9th. If trainers are able to achieve this mark, Niantic will reward trainers with triple catch XP bonus and release the shiny Galarian Ponyta and bring Pancham in raids from May 11.