Swablu evolves into Altaria, a formidable Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Swablu starts as a Normal/Flying-type. It is pretty cute and known as the Cotton Bird Pokemon. Once it evolves, it becomes the Humming Pokemon, and it replaces the Normal-type with a Dragon-type.

With a Swablu Community Day approaching in Pokemon GO, trainers are gearing up to catch as many of this Pokemon as possible. From there, evolving it into the mighty Altaria is the ultimate goal.

How to evolve Swablu into Altaria in Pokemon GO

In order to evolve Swablu, Pokemon GO trainers will have to gather a ton of Swablu Candy. It costs 400 Candies for Swablu to evolve into Altaria. In the mobile game, Altaria isn't that powerful, making this amount seem a bit absurd.

The likes of Wailmer and Magikarp are other basic Pokemon that cost a massive amount of Candy to evolve. This means a lot of walking and a lot of catching in order to obtain the evolved form.

☁️ Attention, Trainers! We’re excited to announce that May’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay will feature Swablu, the Cotton Bird Pokémon! ☁️ https://t.co/UZFfoQitHb pic.twitter.com/i0zZIkfZYx — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 29, 2021

The best method to obtain Candy is to catch as many Swablu as possible, using Pinap Berries or Silver Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Candy rewarded. Using it as the Buddy Pokemon will gather a Candy every 1 KM walked.

Thankfully, Swablu Community Day is arriving on May 15th, 2021. Swablu will be appearing much more frequently in the wild during the Community Day. That is a great opportunity for Pokemon GO trainers to farm Swablu Candy.

Remember to take advantage of the bonuses you’ve unlocked during our Fairy-type Pokémon challenge, Trainers! Some bonuses are live only for a limited time! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 14, 2021

Not only will that help with evolving it into Altaria, but the global reward of 3x Catch XP is live for completing the task of catching enough Fairy-type Pokemon. Take advantage of Community Day.

Tons of Candy and tons of XP. 400 Candy may seem like a lot, but participating in the Community Day will allow for an evolution into Altaria in no time.