Pokemon GO: How to increase friendship levels between players and their buddy Pokemon

Pokemon GO's buddy mechanic is one of the many things that set it apart from other mobile geocaching games, giving players the ability to go on walks with any Pokemon they choose. This level of interactivity helps immerse the player and helps build a relationship with their favorite Pokemon.

First being introduced in the fourth generation of the main series, having the ability to walk alongside one's Pokemon on an adventure has been a fan favorite part of the franchise. This mechanic is part of the reason why Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver are seen as some of the best games in the franchise.

Along with this buddy system comes the addition of friendship levels between the player and their Pokemon. Each of these levels grants the Pokemon various bonuses. However, figuring out how to increase these levels can prove difficult for some players.

How to increase friendship levels in Pokemon GO

Buddy Pokemon are the Pokemon that appear next to the trainer in their profile. This is also how players can check their buddy's current friendship level via the four hearts that will appear alongside them. Each filled heart is another level towards the maximum rank of "Best Buddy". In terms of achieving this level, there are various activities players can do with their buddies.

Walking together in Pokemon GO is the easiest way to boost friendship levels. Walking distances vary for every Pokemon in order to gain a candy but one affection heart is granted for every two kilometers walked for every Pokemon. Feeding your buddy berries or poffins is also a great way to increase affection. Filling your buddy's hunger bar grants six affection hearts, one for each space on the hunger bar.

Playing with your buddy in AR mode is a great way to earn affection hearts. This method grants two affection hearts when completed. Battling with your buddy in Pokemon GO's various gyms, raids, and other locations also grants affection hearts. The number of affection hearts gained depends on the amount of Pokemon defeated in battle.

Visiting a new place with your buddy also grants affection hearts. This can be accomplished by simply spinning a pokestop or gym you have not previously been to. Taking a snapshot with your buddy is another method to gain affection hearts. During certain events, this is also a great way to encounter a Smeargle in Pokemon GO.

There are various methods for increasing the friendship level on your buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO. A great way to check your progress is to keep track of how many hearts you have. 70 affection hearts levels your buddy to "Great Buddy" which gives a catch assist as well as the chance to find presents. Having 150 affection hearts grants the "Ultra Buddy" status granting the buddy Pokemon a chance to give souvenirs and bonus items from pokestops. 300 affection hearts grants the "Best Buddy" status which gives a boost to the buddy's combat power and a special "Best Buddy" ribbon.

