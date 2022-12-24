Can Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Pokemon GO is going through the Winter Holiday Part 2 event, with several new Pocket Monsters making their debut. Some come with costumes, while others are finally revealing their shiny variants. For the first time, Cubchoo can evolve into a Beartic with a holiday ribbon.

The much-loved Eevee is also coming to the platform this month with all of its "eeveelutions." Finally, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon, wearing holiday hats, have made their game debuts.

The major news is that Eevee has a boosted spawn rate for the event, i.e., Friday, December 23, 2022, from 10 am to Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm local time. Furthermore, there is a possibility of catching a Shiny Eevee this December.

Steps to get Shiny Umbreon, Shiny Espeon, and Shiny Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon enthusiasts' love for Eevee is immense, as the Pocket Monster has seen major hype and fame in the franchise. It has enjoyed numerous accessories and appearances throughout the anime and games.

As a featured Pokemon in the event, players can encounter a Shiny Eevee wearing a holiday hat in the wild, One-Star Raids, and Field Research task encounters.

Pokemon GO trainers can also get their hands on other Eeveelutions during the event, which are listed below:

Vaporeon wearing a holiday hat

Jolteon wearing a holiday hat

Flareon wearing a holiday hat

Espeon wearing a holiday hat

Umbreon wearing a holiday hat

Leafeon wearing a holiday hat

Glaceon wearing a holiday hat

Sylveon wearing a holiday hat

Although these Eeveelutions have boosted spawn rates, their shiny variants aren’t available in the wild or in raids. To catch a Shiny Umbreon, Shiny Espeon, and Shiny Sylveon, you must first catch a Shiny Eevee in Pokemon GO. There is no other way to evolve the Shiny Eevee into the Shiny Eeveelution you want it to become.

To catch a Shiny Eevee, you can use multiple Pokemon GO items and tactics to boost your chances of encountering one. The Pokemon’s spawn rate is boosted by partly cloudy weather, so players can search for areas with such weather conditions during the time phase of the event.

Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers can use in-game items like Incense and Lure Modules. Incense attaches to the player and can significantly boost the Pokemon spawn rate in the area explored. Meanwhile, Lure Modules can be attached to PokeStops and Gyms. This item, much like Incense, also boosts the Pokemon spawn rate in the location it's attached to.

The effects of these items can be stacked upon one another so that Pokemon GO fans can use both items simultaneously. Stacking the effects boosts the spawn rate even more drastically and increases the chances of encountering a Shiny Eevee.

Once you get hold of a Shiny Eevee, you must evolve it into the Eeveelution you want. This will provide you with the shiny variant of that particular fighter.

Umbreon: Walk 10 km with Eevee, evolve it at night or nickname it “Tamao” before evolving.

Walk 10 km with Eevee, evolve it at night or nickname it “Tamao” before evolving. Espeon: Walk 10 km with Eevee, evolve it at day or nickname it "Sakura” before evolving.

Walk 10 km with Eevee, evolve it at day or nickname it "Sakura” before evolving. Sylveon: Make it the Buddy Pokemon and collect 70 hearts, or nickname it "Kira" before evolving.

Evolving the Shiny Eevee in such a manner will provide you with their respective Pokemon GO Shiny Variants.

Poll : 0 votes