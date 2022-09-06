Pokemon GO guide: How to get every Eevee evolution

Eevee has quickly become one of the fan-favorite creatures in Pokemon GO, along with Pikachu and Charizard. With a cute design, Eevee secures its place on the team of many players, thanks to its interesting feature of having many evolutions.

As many players are aware, evolution is one of the many key mechanics in every aspect of the Pokemon franchise, from the main series to the card game. This change in a Pokemon's form not only updates their design but upgrades their stats and often changes their typing and moves as well.

No creature in Pokemon Go has as drastic of an evolutionary process as Eevee. With a total of eight different forms for players to obtain, collecting every evolved version of the beloved Pokemon can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, Niantic threw its players a bone and offered an easy way to accomplish the feat.

There are eight Eevee evolutions in Pokemon Go

Flareon

Flareon, as it appears in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off with one of the easier ones, players can evolve their Eevee into Flareon by using 25 Eevee candies. However, doing so leaves the form the creature will evolve into completely up to chance. Luckily, there is a way players can guarantee a Flareon upon evolution.

Gamers who name their Eevee "Pyro" after the character from the anime before evolving it are guaranteed to receive a Flareon. However, this can only be done once per account, so players should save this trick for an Eevee with high IVs.

Vaporeon

Vaporeon, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the previous entry, Vaporeon can be obtained upon evolving Eevee using 25 of its candies. However, once again, this process won't ensure that gamers obtain the water-type Pokemon.

Thankfully, players can use the famous nickname trick to guarantee they get a Vaporeon the first time they evolve Eevee. This can be done by naming the Pokemon "Rainer," based on the character from the anime.

Jolteon

Jolteon, as it appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jolteon is the final member of the original Eevee evolution trio. Players have a 33% chance to receive it upon using 25 candies. Players who name their Eevee "Sparky" prior to evolving the normal-type creature will be given a Jolteon. Gamers should remember this will only happen once per account.

Espeon

Espeon, as it appears in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the more popular choices, many players never pass up the chance to add an Espeon to their Pokemon GO battle team, thanks to its high attacking power and Psychic typing.

Players looking to get an Espeon can walk 10 kilometers with their Eevee and evolve it during the day or nickname it "Sakura." Either way, 25 candies are required.

Umbreon

Umbreon, as it appears in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for its amazing defensive qualities, Umbreon is a great choice for Pokemon GO players in need of a Dark-type. To evolve an Eevee into an Umbreon, one will need to walk 10 kilometers with the normal-type Pokemon and evolve it during the night or nickname it "Tamao." Regardless of the method, 25 Eevee candies will be needed.

Leafeon

Leafeon, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leafeon is one of the most difficult Eevee evolutions to acquire in Pokemon GO without using the nickname trick. This is because the grass-type creature requires a rather hard-to-come-by resource.

Players can either spend 25 Eevee candies near a location with an active Mossy Lure or nickname their Eevee "Linnea" before evolving it.

Glaceon

Glaceon, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Glaceon is another difficult evolution to obtain in Pokemon GO due to it needing a different variant of the Lure Module. Unlike last time, players will need the Glacial Lure Module to obtain this ice-type Pokemon. They can use the 25 candies at a Pokestop or gym with the lure attached or nickname their Eevee "Rea" beforehand.

Sylveon

Sylveon, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon is a bit tricky to obtain in Pokemon GO. Players can evolve their Eevee into Sylveon by registering it as their Buddy Pokemon and collecting a total of 70 hearts, which is a hefty amount. Or they can nickname their Eevee "Kira" before evolving it.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh