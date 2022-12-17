Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022: All Shiny Pokemon, Egg hatches, and more

With the December Community Day 2022 finally arriving in Pokemon GO, the event will be rolled out live region by region all over the world. Marking the recap of all Community Day events for the past two years, this month's event will be a two-day affair, featuring its own Timed and Special Research, Raid Bosses, Shiny variants, Egg hatches, and more.

Season 9 of Mythical Wishes is in full swing, with Pokemon GO trainers being treated to one event after another to celebrate the festive period. Mega evolved forms of the Hoenn starters made their debut earlier this month, followed by Keldeo and Crabrawler's first appearance. During the ongoing Winter Holiday Part 1 event, Mega Glalie and Shiny Bergmite also made their debuts.

For Pokemon GO trainers' convenience, this article lists all the Shiny variants of pocket monsters and every egg hatch that's set to be available during the December Community Day 2022.

Everything to know about Shiny pocket monsters and egg hatches in December Community Day 2022 in Pokemon GO

The final Community Day of 2022 is going to be held over the weekend on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18. Over the next two days, there will be an increased spawn duration from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time featuring different Pokemon on different days. Besides that, the event will run from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm local time.

Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… https://t.co/R14d1Dz3YL

The Shiny variants of pocket monsters that will be available through wild encounters or when evolved in Pokemon GO during the December Community Day 2022 are as follows:

Community Days 2021

Machop, Machoke, Machamp

Budew Roselia, Roserade

Feltchling, Fletchinder, Talonflame

Snivy, Servine, Serperior

Swablu, Altaria

Gible, Gabite, Garchomp

Tepig, Pignite, Emboar

Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon

Oshawott, Deowott, Samurott

Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir

Shinx, Luxio, Luxray

Community Days 2022

Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein

Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff

Sandshrew, Sandslash

Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Sandslash

Stufful, Bewear

Alolan Geodude, Alolan Graveler, Alolan Golem

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Starly, Staravia, Staraptor

Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon

Roggenrola, Boldore, Gigalith

Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure

Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur

Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert

Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite

The 2km egg hatches for the December Community Day 2022 are as follows:

Machop (Shiny variant is available)

Eevee (Shiny variant is available)

Swablu (Shiny variant is available)

Duskull (Shiny variant is available)

Shinx (Shiny variant is available)

Budew (Shiny variant is available)

Gible (Shiny variant is available)

Snivy (Shiny variant is available)

Tepig (Shiny variant is available)

Oshawott (Shiny variant is available)

Fletchling (Shiny variant is available)

The following 1-star Raid Bosses will be available from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm local time during the December Community Day 2022 everyday:

Machop (Shiny variant is available)

Eevee (Shiny variant is available)

Roselia (Shiny variant is available)

Swablu (Shiny variant is available)

Duskull (Shiny variant is available)

Shinx (Shiny variant is available)

Gible (Shiny variant is available)

Snivy (Shiny variant is available)

Tepig (Shiny variant is available)

Oshawott (Shiny variant is available)

Fletchling (Shiny variant is available)

Interested readers who want to learn more about the event's exclusive Timed Research can check out this article. The completion of Timed Research tasks offers useful rewards to Pokemon GO players, such as encounters with featured Pokemon from previous Community Day events.

