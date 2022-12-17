Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022 Special Research: All tasks and rewards

The December Community Day 2022 is finally coming to Pokemon GO region by region, and trainers can't wait to see familiar faces from earlier Community Day events.
This month's event will recap all the Community Days of 2021 and 2022, with all the featured Pocket Monsters slated to appear in the wild through Special Research, raids, and more.
The developers at Niantic have done a decent job at introducing events like Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and Community Days. These events provide the perfect opportunity for players to encounter Pokemon with rarer spawn rates in large numbers in the wild.
This article lists all the Special Research tasks and rewards that are on offer in the December Community Day 2022 event in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022 Special Research available via US$1.00 ticket on in-game store
Pokemon GO's December Community Day will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022. It is a two-day affair that begins at 9:00 am local time and will run till 9:00 pm local time, with an increased spawn period of 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.
The latter periods will feature specific Pocket Monsters each day, which Pokemon GO players can learn more about in this article.
Trainers can avail themselves of the December Community Day 2022 Special Research by purchasing the respective ticket from the in-game store for US$1.00 (or the equivalent in the player's local currency).
The exclusive Special Research tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO event are as follows:
December Community Day 2022 - Step 1 of 4
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 10x Poke Ball
- Catch 10 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - 10x Razz Berry
- Make five Nice Throws - 1500x XP
- Rewards - 1000x Stardust, 1x Unova Stone, 1x Sinnoh Stone
December Community Day 2022 - Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - 1500 XP
- Evolve three Pokemon - 1500x Stardust
- Rewards - 100x Stardust, 1x Poffin, 1x Incense
December Community Day 2022 - Step 3 of 4
- Make three Great Curveball Throws - 10x Pinap Berry
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 200 - 1x Sinnoh Stone
- Transfer 15 Pokemon - 1x Elite Fast TM
- Rewards - 1000 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, 1000x Stardust
December Community Day 2022 - Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! - 10x Pinap Berry
- Claim Reward! - 1500 XP
- Claim Reward! - 1x Elite Charged TM
- Rewards - 1000x Stardust, 1500 XP, 3x Rare Candy
This month's event will bring back one of the most beloved features of Community Day events: the featured attacks.
The December 2022 Community Day will contain 15 featured attacks for Pokemon to learn, provided they are evolved by their trainers over the next two days.