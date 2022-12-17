Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022 Special Research: All tasks and rewards

The December Community Day 2022 is finally coming to Pokemon GO region by region, and trainers can't wait to see familiar faces from earlier Community Day events.

This month's event will recap all the Community Days of 2021 and 2022, with all the featured Pocket Monsters slated to appear in the wild through Special Research, raids, and more.

The developers at Niantic have done a decent job at introducing events like Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and Community Days. These events provide the perfect opportunity for players to encounter Pokemon with rarer spawn rates in large numbers in the wild.

This article lists all the Special Research tasks and rewards that are on offer in the December Community Day 2022 event in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022 Special Research available via US$1.00 ticket on in-game store

Pokemon GO's December Community Day will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022. It is a two-day affair that begins at 9:00 am local time and will run till 9:00 pm local time, with an increased spawn period of 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

The latter periods will feature specific Pocket Monsters each day, which Pokemon GO players can learn more about in this article.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… https://t.co/R14d1Dz3YL

Trainers can avail themselves of the December Community Day 2022 Special Research by purchasing the respective ticket from the in-game store for US$1.00 (or the equivalent in the player's local currency).

The exclusive Special Research tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO event are as follows:

December Community Day 2022 - Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 10x Poke Ball

Catch 10 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - 10x Razz Berry

Make five Nice Throws - 1500x XP

Rewards - 1000x Stardust, 1x Unova Stone, 1x Sinnoh Stone

December Community Day 2022 - Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - 1500 XP

Evolve three Pokemon - 1500x Stardust

Rewards - 100x Stardust, 1x Poffin, 1x Incense

December Community Day 2022 - Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 200 - 1x Sinnoh Stone

Transfer 15 Pokemon - 1x Elite Fast TM

Rewards - 1000 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, 1000x Stardust

December Community Day 2022 - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 10x Pinap Berry

Claim Reward! - 1500 XP

Claim Reward! - 1x Elite Charged TM

Rewards - 1000x Stardust, 1500 XP, 3x Rare Candy

This month's event will bring back one of the most beloved features of Community Day events: the featured attacks.

The December 2022 Community Day will contain 15 featured attacks for Pokemon to learn, provided they are evolved by their trainers over the next two days.

