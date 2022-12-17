Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022 Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

One of the year's most interesting and exciting Pokemon GO events is finally upon us. The December Community Day 2022 is slowly rolling out worldwide, and the event promises to be quite unique. It will recap all the Community Days held in 2021 and 2022 while featuring event-exclusive Timed research, moves, and more.
Community Days are a beloved part of Pokemon GO's monthly schedule. Each month, one specific Pocket Monster is featured in the limelight, with an increased spawn rate, special bonuses, and plenty more to entice players. More often than not, these creatures are those that have a rarer spawn rate, making the event a great opportunity for players to catch them.
Without further ado, here's a look at all the Timed Research tasks and rewards that players will receive if they participate in the December Community Day 2022 event in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022 to take place in two days
Pokemon GO's December Community Day 2022 will be held over two days, Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. This gives trainers from around the world a chance to engage in the event.
During this period, Pokemon from the earlier Community Day events will appear for players as wild encounters, egg hatches, raids, and Timed Research.
The free event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards for December Community Day 2022 are as follows:
December Community Day 2022 (1/6)
- Power up Pokemon seven times - Hoppip encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokemon - Roselia encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Starly encounter
- Rewards - Sandshrew encounter
December Community Day 2022 (2/6)
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokemon - Stufful encounter
- Rewards - Oshawott encounter
December Community Day 2022 (3/6)
- Evolve two Pokemon - Eevee encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokemon - Machop encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Spheal encounter
- Rewards - Tepig encounter
December Community Day 2022 (4/6)
- Power up Pokemon seven times - Snivy encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokemon - Gible encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
- Rewards - Litwick encounter
December Community Day 2022 (5/6)
- Catch five different species of Pokemon - Roggenrola encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Duskull encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - Swablu encounter
- Rewards - Shinx encounter
December Community Day 2022 (6/6)
- Evolve two Pokemon - Alolan Geodude encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokemon - Teddiursa encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Fletchling encounter
- Rewards - Deino encounter, 2022 XP, 2022x Stardust
The two-day recap provides a perfect opportunity that players would surely love to capitalize on, especially those who missed at least one Community Day in the past two years. There are many things on offer, including event bonuses and shiny variants of the featured Pokemon.