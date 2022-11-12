How to complete Teddiursa Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO

Teddiursa is a Normal-type Pokemon with 142 Attack, 83 Defense, and 155 Stamina stats in Pokemon GO. Although there are several better Pocket Monsters in the game, Teddiursa is currently a hot topic within the community. A Community Day event featuring this bear Pokemon is scheduled for Saturday, November 12 from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

However, Pokemon GO players will not be able to participate in this Community Day unless they spend real-life money. Available at a price of $1, interested fans will have to purchase an event ticket to gain access to the event’s exclusive Sweet Snacks Special Research story.

This Special Research offers useful rewards to players who successfully complete the different tasks. For those who want to know more about Pokemon GO's Sweet Snacks Special Research, here is a complete list of its tasks and rewards.

Steps to complete Teddiursa Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO

The Poke GO Hunter @thepokegohunter #PokemonGO



I You'll only be able to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna during full moons. There will be one from 2pm Saturday until 6am Sunday In-game. The exclusive move will only be from 2pm - 10pm though! Reminder that Teddiursa Community Day is on this Saturday... 🧸I You'll only be able to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna during full moons. There will be one from 2pm Saturday until 6am Sunday In-game. The exclusive move will only be from 2pm - 10pm though! Reminder that Teddiursa Community Day is on this Saturday... 🧸✨ #PokemonGO🌕I You'll only be able to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna during full moons. There will be one from 2pm Saturday until 6am Sunday In-game. The exclusive move will only be from 2pm - 10pm though! https://t.co/zPqL6TsBTZ

Pokemon GO's Sweet Snacks Special Research featuring Teddiursa requires players to complete a long list of tasks successfully, and they are provided below:

Step 1 of Teddiursa Special Research

Power Up Pokemon 10 Times - Earn 15 Poke Balls

- Earn 15 Poke Balls Catch 15 Teddiursa - Encounter a Teddiursa

- Encounter a Teddiursa Make 5 Nice Throws - Earn 20 Teddiursa Candy

- Earn 20 Teddiursa Candy Step 1 Completion Rewards: Earn 2,000 Stardust, encounter a Teddiursa, and earn one Star Piece

Step 2 of Teddiursa Special Research

Catch 15 Teddiursa - Earn 30 Teddiursa Candy

- Earn 30 Teddiursa Candy Transfer 10 Pokemon - Encounter a Ursaring

- Encounter a Ursaring Evolve 3 Teddiursa - Earn 10 Pinap Berry

- Earn 10 Pinap Berry Step 2 Completion Rewards: Earn 1,500 XP, encounter a Teddiursa, and earn one Incense

Step 3 of Teddiursa Special Research

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - Earn 50 Teddiursa Candy

- Earn 50 Teddiursa Candy Evolve 1 Ursaring - Earn 1 Lucky Egg

- Earn 1 Lucky Egg Transfer 10 Pokemon - Earn 15 Great Ball

- Earn 15 Great Ball Step 3 Completion Rewards: Earn 2,500 XP, earn one Rocket Radar, and earn 15 Ultra Ball

Step 4 of Teddiursa Special Research

Claim Reward - Earn 2 Silver Pinap Berry

- Earn 2 Silver Pinap Berry Claim Reward - Encounter a Teddiursa

- Encounter a Teddiursa Claim Reward - Earn 3,500 XP

- Earn 3,500 XP Step 4 Completion Rewards: Earn 3,000 Stardust, encounter an Ursaluna, and earn three Rare Candy

Players are advised to complete the Sweet Snacks Special Research during the event's duration. Fortunately, the spawn rate of Teddiursa has increased dramatically for this event, which improves your chances of catching the Pokemon as its encounter rate builds up. Furthermore, the requirement for evolving Ursaring is a full moon, which is present in Pokemon GO's Teddiursa Community Day event.

Players who are unable to participate in the Pokemon GO Sweet Snacks Special Research during the Teddiursa Community Day will be stuck on the third step of the second task until another in-game full moon occurs sometime in the future. Hence, you should participate as soon as possible or within 13 hours of it coming online.

It's currently unclear when another full moon will occur in Pokemon GO. Trainers may not get an opportunity to evolve their Ursaring in the near future. Additionally, any Ursaring that doesn't evolve during the Teddiursa Community Day won't learn the High Horsepower Charged Attack, as this move is specifically attached to this particular event.

Poll : 0 votes