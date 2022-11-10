Pokemon GO guide: How to best prepare for Teddiursa Community Day

The Normal-type Pocket Monster Teddiursa's spawn rate will increase in Pokemon GO this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. Even its shiny variant will be available for lucky trainers to encounter during those hours.

Pokemon GO players are usually keenly waiting for Community Days as they provide new moves and opportunities to catch the shiny forms of the featured fighters.

The Community Days also reward players with several items and bonuses. Although they only run for three hours, Pokemon GO's community values it greatly. This is mostly due to the increased spawn rate of some of the rarest finds during these events.

There are several items to prepare before you participate in the event, and below are some suggestions for resources to prepare and be ready with.

Things to prepare for Teddiursa's Community Day in Pokemon GO

You'll only be able to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna during full moons. There will be one from 2pm Saturday until 6am Sunday In-game. The exclusive move will only be from 2pm - 10pm though!

As a Pokemon GO player, you should, first and foremost, prepare a good amount of Poke Balls before participating in any Community Day event. They can be received from Pokestops and are also available to buy from the in-game shop. There are also several events that also reward players with the said item.

These Poke Balls also differ in quality, and there are also higher-quality variants than normal ones, like Great and Ultra Balls. These types have a better probability of catching powerful Pokemon. Although these are hard to get, players can find these types of powerful Poke Balls from several research rewards and also in the in-game store.

It would be best if you also stocked up on in-game Incense. It attaches to the players and works as a charm to increase the spawn rate of featured wild Pocket Monsters in the title. This resource can last for up to three hours during Pokemon GO's Community Days.

Incense isn’t the only thing that increases spawn rates as Lure Modules also bring about the same results. But they don’t attach to the players, and only work when attached to Pokestops and Gyms. This increases the spawn rate of Pokemon that roam around these areas. Lure Modules go hand-in-hand with the bonus of defeating Raid Bosses.

Raid Passes are also essential for you to have during the Teddiursa Community Day. You should prepare some extra just in case some new types of raids take place during Community Day. For this month's event, Ursaring will be appearing to battle in the 4-Star Raids. Once players defeat the 4-Star Raid Boss, the featured Pokemon's spawn rate will increase.

Using the Incense and Lure Modules after defeating the Raid Boss will also stack the effect and further boost the already increased spawn rate of the featured fighter. This will boost your chances of encountering a Shiny Teddiursa.

Although these items might not be mandatory to have during the event, they will surely help you get the best results during those three hours. Using these in-game items ensures more benefits and featured encounters on Pokemon GO's Community Day, and players are advised to use them to the best of their abilities.

