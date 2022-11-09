Pokemon GO data miner leaks Ursaluna's stats and moves ahead of release

The developers of Pokemon GO are planning a community day to deliver the debut of Ursaluna on the platform. On November 12, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time, the Normal-type Little Bear Pokemon Teddiursa will appear more frequently, and some lucky players may even encounter a Shiny Teddiursa. But players seem more excited about its final evolution, Ursaluna.

Before its official release, data miners from Pokeminers recently uncovered new information on Ursaluna's stats and Pokemon GO movesets. These data miners are known for their accurate finds, and the community holds their information in high regard. But this time, Pokemon fans were dissatisfied with the latest revelation.

Pokemon GO leak about Ursaluna's moves, stats, and other information spooked the community

PokeMiners @poke_miners Ursaluna's stats, moves and encounter info has just been added to the game master. Check them out! Ursaluna's stats, moves and encounter info has just been added to the game master. Check them out! https://t.co/0eBsotUpp4

Ursaluna is the third and final evolution of Teddiursa's chain. It comes after Ursaring. The upcoming Community Day featuring Teddiursa has a mechanic of a full moon appearing in-game and when the moon is visible. Players can evolve Ursaing into an Ursaluna for the first time in Pokemon GO. Niantic has already revealed that evolving Ursaluna during the event or up to five hours afterward will grant the monster a charged attack - High Horsepower.

On November 9, 2022, data miners disclosed new information on Ursaluna's potential moveset and Pokemon GO stats. Though none of this has been confirmed by the officials, it has already created a state of panic within the fanbase. Pokeminers' Twitter updated trainers of Ursaluna's Fast Moves to be Tackle, Rock Smash, and its Quick Moves to be Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, and Aerial Ace.

PokeMiners @poke_miners Ursaluna's stats have been fixed.



HP: 277

Attack: 243

Defense: 181 Ursaluna's stats have been fixed. HP: 277Attack: 243Defense: 181

Ursaluna's leaked stats include 277 HP, 269 Attacking Power, and 181 Defensive Power. The data miners updated their findings and claimed that these stats were fixed. The revised stats are 277 HP, 243 Attacking Power and 181 Defensive Power.

According to the latest information, Ursaluna is said to have a base Catch Rate of 15% with a Flee rate of 7% in Pokemon GO. However, since the fighter hasn't officially arrived, nobody can guarantee whether the movesets and stats are accurate.

The community is highly dissatisfied with the stats and movesets, with many claiming that the moves are unsuitable for battles and raids. The updated stats were weaker than the originally leaked ones.

Players are calling out the Niantic developers for adding an aerial attack on a bear-like Pokemon that looks unnatural. Overall, the response created by the leaked information hasn't been positive. Ursaluna is supposed to be a good fighter, but these stats make it look weak.

Since this is not an official announcement from Pokemon GO, there is a possibility that the stats might be altered before release. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

