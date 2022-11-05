Pokemon GO dataminers unveil "new mysterious creature" added to game files

Following the most recent update to Niantic's mobile title, Pokemon GO dataminers have discovered a new creature under the name of "pmMystery." So far, only the 3D assets for this pocket monster have been added to the game, with 2D sprites soon to come. This latest development brought about by PokeMiners, a group of dataminers, has only given rise to more questions.

So what could this new discovery possibly mean? Could it hint at another Pokemon GO-exclusive Pokemon like Meltan? Perhaps it is the first pocket monster from the Paldea region to make its way to the title? Unfortunately, there isn't much information available to answer these questions. But that hasn't stopped the community from reacting to the news. But before getting to the fan responses, here's what PokeMiner's post says.

What does PokeMiners' tweet about Pokemon GO's latest game-file addition say?

PokeMiners @poke_miners A brand new Pokémon?



A new Pokémon has been added with a file named "pmMystery" inside the file is it referred to as pm1080 so Pokémon Number 1080. Only 3D assets were added, no 2D yet to see.



What could this mysterious new creature be?

The new post from the reputable PokeMiners Twitter account could only offer a Pokedex number: 1080. The lack of any substantial information from the dataminers, as well as the developers seems to suggest the mysterious creature won't be appearing in the game soon.

Fan reactions

Many fans were quick with a joke, given the unusual design of the new Pokemon. They addressed the coin on its back and jokingly remarked that it could be a representation of the company itself. This was a stab at the brand's recent anti-consumer practices.

andy @umbreonfan69



It steals your money and collects it on its back

Ron @RVortexV @poke_miners This might not be the coin pokémon, I remember something about the leaks saying you collect little guys like this to get the actual pokémon. Maybe it merges into a larger pokémon or something.

Eitan @Eitan98362805 @poke_miners Dam a new Pokémon only for Pokémon go?

Rctheking @JustmeRclol



A nintendo ninja has infiltrated Niantic to look for the employee that left this file in

Flapjack @FlapjackOG @poke_miners If I had a coin for every new pokemon leaked from pokemon go-esque models, i'd have 2 coins. Which is isnt alot, but it's weird it happened twice.

Luca @lightecho_h
PokeMiners @poke_miners And the last thing to report for now is the new assets from this update! Check it out and thanks for following along! Stay tuned to our In-Depth/Digging Deeper later this week!
@poke_miners looks like the coin on its back is this asset at the top?

There are some individuals who seem to believe that the pocket monster is another creature that will be exclusive to Pokemon GO, much like Meltan. Given its high Pokedex number, it is possible that it truly is a Mythical Pokemon rather than another commonplace creature like Rattata or Yungoos. This could also hint at a potential evolution.

Some fans think the creature is the same entity seen in the trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it seems a bit strange that Niantic would bring over such a random creature from their upcoming title into the free-to-play Pokemon GO.

While an unknown creature does make an appearance in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, this does not mean that the entity can't be a Pokemon GO-exclusive creature. It may be unlikely, but this brings up the importance of the entity in both games into question. What makes this little buddy so important? Only time will tell.

Given the pocket monster's design from the recent datamine, it may have ties to the Halloween leak, which detailed a special coin item in the files for Pokemon GO. Perhaps, much like the Mystery Box, it could be an item used to summon this new species of Pokemon GO onto the map. This too is merely speculation and has not been confirmed.

