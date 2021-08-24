Following the release of the Pokemon Let's Go games on the Nintendo Switch on 16 November 2018, The Pokemon Company released a mythical Pokemon as a tie-in to encourage players to use the connectivity between the game and Pokemon GO.

Meltan, the Hex Nut Pokemon, was a Pokemon only obtainable by players through the use of the Mystery Box item which was obtained after a player transferred their Pokemon from Pokemon GO to Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Let's Go Eevee.

How to Catch Meltan in Pokemon GO

A group of Meltan in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The hardest part of the process of catching a Meltan comes from obtaining the Mystery Box. The only way to get the Mystery Box is by transferring Pokemon to the Nintendo Switch. Upon transferring Pokemon to either Let's Go or Pokemon Home, the player will receive the Mystery Box.

After receiving the Mystery Box, all players have to do is open it. To open the box, players have to go into their items menu and select it.The Mystery Box can only be opened once every three days. Once the box is open, Meltans will begin to spawn for thirty minutes. Players can increase the spawn rate of these Meltans through the use of incense and lures.

After using 400 candies, players can evolve their Meltan and Melmetal. Due to the large amount of candies required for the evolution, the Mystery Box will have to be used more than once. Aside from the Pokemon Home event, this is the only way to get Melmetal.

Additional Information: Meltan & Melmetal

For players looking to take on the long grind of obtaining and using Melmetal, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind.

Meltan and Melmetal are Steel type Pokemon.

Meltan and Melmetal are weak to Fire, Ground, and Fighting type attacks.

Meltan and Melmetal take less damage from Fairy, Poison, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Normal, Psychic, Ice and Dragon type attacks.

Meltan has an attack stat of 118, a defense stat of 99, and a stamina stat of 130.

Melmetal has an attack stat of 226, a defense stat of 190, and a stamina stat of 264.

The best moves for Melmetal are Thunder Shock for a fast attack and Hyper Beam for a charged attack.

To maximize the candies you receive from each Meltan capture, its best to save up Pinap Berries for the occasion.

The maximum combat power Meltan can be found at is 915. This value goes to 991 under the right weather conditions.

