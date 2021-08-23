How to get a Mystery Box in Pokemon GO

Mystery Boxes are one of the most sought-after items in Pokemon GO.

Many fans try to grab hold of Mystery Boxes so that they can get an encounter with Meltan. This Pokemon, along with its evolution Melmetal, were introduced to celebrate the release of Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee in 2018.

Fortunately, obtaining a Mystery Box is actually a straightforward process that any trainer can easily do.

How can trainers get a free Meltan encounter in Pokemon GO?

There are two methods to getting a Mystery Box: either trading a Pokemon to Pokemon Home or trading one to the Nintendo Switch.

Trading one to Pokemon Home is usually the easier method, especially since it’s accessible to players who don’t own a Nintendo Switch.

The process for this is as follows:

Tap on the Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen.

Go to the Settings menu (top right corner)

Look for the Pokemon Home section

Log in to Nintendo Account

Back out, reopen the settings, and go back to Pokemon Home

Click send

From there, it will let the player scroll down to see which Pokemon they want to send. Once they pick one, their selection will be traded, and a Mystery Box will be on its way.

It’s important to note, however, that each trade takes up GO transporter energy. Once this resource is completely used up, it will take a week for it to replenish.

The process for trading to the Nintendo Switch is detailed here:

Open up the settings menu, just like the process for trading to Pokemon Home

Look for the Nintendo Switch option

Tap Connect to Nintendo Switch

Turn on Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee on the Nintendo Switch

Open Settings menu

Pair the Switch to Pokemon GO

Accounts are now linked. The player can now transfer Pokemon just like they would to Pokemon Home.

While it may be cool to catch such a unique Pokemon as Melmetal, it doesn’t do too well in Pokemon GO. Its Steel move of choice is Flash Cannon, and is paired with Rock Slide, neither of which are the best options.

Conversely, Melmetal is an unbelievably good Pokemon in the main series games. Its signature move, Double Iron Bash, pairs nicely with its Iron Fist ability. Throwing a Choice Band on this Pokemon and spamming Double Iron Bash will eliminate most opponents quickly.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi