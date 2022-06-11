How to earn "Best Buddy" status in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is known for taking several mechanics from the main series and giving them a different twist. For example, battling wild Pokemon has been replaced with fighting Raid Bosses, and fighting other players has been replaced with a more action-based system.

Another tweaked mechanic is the friendship system. Debuting in the second generation of the franchise, Pokemon were given a new hidden stat: friendship level.

This level could be raised by spending time with the subject Pokemon in the user's party, winning battles with them, or using certain items on them. Some Pokemon could also evolve by maximizing this hidden stat.

Of course, this mechanic eventually made its way to Pokemon GO. Much like how it works in the main series, Pokemon with a maxed-out friendship level perform better in battle, while some can only be evolved after reaching certain friendship levels.

How can players level up this stat in the mobile game, though?

"Best Buddy" can be accessed from the trainer menu in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Unlike the main series, where all Pokemon gain friendship in the gamer's party, only one can gain friendship at a time in Pokemon GO. Players can assign a "Buddy Pokemon" from their trainer menu by scrolling down until they see the option to designate one. After doing so, the process can begin.

Much like the main series, users can increase a Pokemon's friendship by doing various tasks, from walking with their Pokemon to battling with them. To raise a Pokemon's friendship level by walking, they must first feed their Pokemon either berries or a poffin. Afterward, their buddy will appear on the map.

Hearts can be gained passively via walking with the buddy as long as their circular meter is partially filled at the very least. This meter can be refilled by feeding the buddy more berries or a poffin.

Gamers can also gain hearts by playing with and petting their buddy. They can do this while feeding their buddy.

Players can also take snapshots of their buddy to increase friendship levels in Pokemon GO. Like every previously mentioned task, this can be done from the buddy menu.

For certain events, this may also trigger an encounter with the rare Pokemon Smeargle, who can only be found this way.

Finally, users can compete in battles with their Buddy Pokemon in their party. Raids, Trainer Battles, and Gym Battles are great ways to increase friendship levels for Buddy Pokemon. However, readers should note that this method can only be done three times per day to avoid gamers grinding battles for friendship.

For those wanting a more concise list of these methods, here are the ways to increase Buddy Pokemon friendship levels:

Walking at least 2 kilometers

Feeding their buddy berries or poffins

Participating in battles with their buddy in their party

Taking snapshots of their buddy

Playing with their buddy

But why would players go through the two-week-long process of maxing out a Pokemon's Buddy level in Pokemon GO? Doing so increases the power of their attacks.

This means that those wanting to invest themselves in the game's competitive Battle League should consider maxing their friendship levels.

