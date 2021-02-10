It has been twenty years since Pokemon Crystal was released. The popularity of the series has seen many players return to the game.

Pokemon Crystal was the third game and tied Gold and Silver together in Generation II. This followed a trend that Pokemon Yellow started; a third game released a little later that focuses on aspects of both prior games.

Generation II is a favorite of many players because of its vastness. The game also introduced a large amount of new Pokemon that players quickly learned to love like the originals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon Crystal

Typhlosion

Image via The Pokemon Company

Picking Cyndaquil as the starter can never go wrong. This Fire-type Pokemon will be able to dominate the entirety of the game.

Be sure to buy the TMs for Fire Punch and Thunder Punch in Goldenrod City. When it finally evolves into Typhlosion, teach it those moves. This Pokemon will be ready to wreck the competition.

Gyarados

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Generation II Red Gyarados is the first guaranteed Shiny in Pokemon history. Gyarados, no matter how it is obtained or trained, can be a monster in battle. This covers a Water-type on the team and it can learn the Water-type HMs. The diversity and power of Gyarados is too good to pass up on any in-game team.

Crobat

Image via The Pokemon Company

Crobat adds another Flying-type to the team with Gyarados, but it can do some incredible damage. It is fast, can easily confuse the opposition, and learn a variety of other status moves. Skarmory comes along a bit too late, but can be added to the team if Crobat isn't a likable choice.

Ampharos

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ampharos is an amazing Electric-type Pokemon in Generation II. It can learn all of the hard-hitting electric moves and put them to good use. It can also learn Iron Tail to cover some other typings. A solid Thunder Wave, Iron Tail, Thunder Punch, and Flash as an HM moveset will do wonders against a lot of opposing Pokemon.

Miltank

Image via The Pokemon Company

Whitney's Miltank proved how much of a terror this Pokemon can be. Rock-types have an incredible amount of weaknesses, so using Miltank as the Rock-type move user is a perfect replacement. Rollout, Shadow Ball, Strength for an HM, and Milk Drink do a lot of damage.

Heracross

Image via The Pokemon Company

Heracross was one of the best-kept secrets of Generation II. A lot of trainers caught this Pokemon, but never truly utilized it. It is the Pincer/Scyther of this Generation. Heracross rounds out this team wonderfully.