Every confirmed shiny Pokemon coming in the Pokemon GO TCG event

Many Pokemon GO fans have been anticipating the expansion of the trading card game corresponding to the mobile game ever since its announcement. With the expansion's release being as hyped up as it is, it should not come as a surprise that Niantic has come out with an event to coincide with the set's release.

This collaboration event features more than just increased spawn rates and a collection challenge. This event features a branching path of collection challenges with different rewards depending on the chosen path. Each path revolves around one of the three Kanto Starter Pokemon, and some new additions are coming as well.

The addition of Wimpod and its evolution, Golisopod, has trainers excited. However, many players are more interested in the shiny Pokemon for this event.

Shiny Meltan will return during the Pokemon GO TCG event

A table of Meltan as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of course, the spotlight of this event is the return of shiny Meltan. Meltan is a Pokemon that can only spawn under certain conditions, and this makes it easier for Niantic to control when its rare shiny variant can spawn. Luckily, players can encounter a shiny Meltan throughout the duration of this Pokemon GO event.

However, some players may not be aware of how they can obtain this rare Pokemon. Players are going to need a copy of Pokemon Let's GO: Pikachu or Pokemon Let's GO: Eevee in order to even spawn a Meltan.

After getting a copy of either of the aforementioned Switch games, players will need to progress up until the point where the GO park can be accessed. From there, players can connect their Pokemon GO accounts to their Switch and begin transfering Pokemon from the mobile game to their Nintendo Switch console.

Upon transferring Pokemon to the Switch, the player will receive their mystery box in the mobile game. They can then open it, and doing so will spawn various wild Meltan around the player for an hour. Doing this during the latest Pokemon GO event will allow the player to possibly find a shiny Meltan if they get lucky.

Aside from Meltan and Melmetal, various other Pokemon will be available in their shiny variants as well. However, some Pokemon cannot be found shiny during the event despite their pre-evolved forms appearing as such. Without further ado, here is a list of every Pokemon that can appear shiny during the event:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Alolan Ratatta

The new TCG Hat Pikachu

Slowpoke

Magikarp

Eevee

Spinarak

Natu

Aipom

Numel

Solrock

Lunatone

Bidoof

Pidove

Onix

Chansey

Snorlax

With this list, players can begin to formulate their checklist of shiny Pokemon to collect during the TCG collaboration event for Pokemon GO. However, players should note that a lot of these Pokemon are already available in the game regardless of the condition or event, and only shiny Meltan will be restricted to the event. Hopefully, this event gives players a lot to look forward to.

