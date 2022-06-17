The best moveset for Golisopod in Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO is still adding well-known Pokemon to its roster as time goes on. It’s a great strategy considering it gives the game a constant stream of content. Developer Niantic frequently creates entire events for a Pokemon’s debut to the game such as the Pokemon TCG Crossover Event.

From June 16 to June 30, Wimpod will make its debut, which also means Golisopod will too. New Pokemon means new ways of playing, new movesets to try out, and more Pokemon to catch.

In the case of Golisopod and its previous evolution, they are Water and Bug-type Pokemon. Golisopod has a couple weaknesses, namely Electric, Flying, and Rock. However, it has a fair number of resistances, such as: Fighting, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water.

For trainers who’ve got their hands on a Wimpod and evolved it into Golisopod (or have yet to catch one), here is what the best moveset for Golisopod is in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Exploring every ability that Golisopod can learn and what its best moveset is

Golisopod has a fairly varied set of moves at its disposal in Pokemon GO. Here is every fast attack it can learn:

Fury Cutter (Fast attack, Bug-type)

Metal Claw (Fast attack, Steel-type)

Waterfall (Fast Attack, Water-type)

And here is every charged attack that Golisopod can learn in Pokemon GO:

Aerial Ace (Charged attack, Flying-type)

Aqua Jet (Charged attack, Water-type)

X-Scissor (Charged attack, Bug-type)

Naturally, the best moveset for Golisopod should capitalize on its typing as well as its weaknesses. For example, one of the types Golisopod is weak to is Rock-type. And since Golisopod is a Water/Bug-type and knows Waterfall, the move acts as both a STAB (same type attack bonus) and a super-effective move against Rock-type.

Considering its moves, there are two great movesets and players can pick between Fury Cutter and Aqua Jet or go with Waterfall and X-Scissor. But if they have to choose, Waterfall and X-Scissor provides the most solid build.

Aerial Ace is good as a backup. Aqua Jet is less efficient than X-Scissor, so it shouldn't even be considered.

How to obtain Golisopod

Golisopod is part of Pokemon Go’s TCG Crossover Event, and so is its previous form, Wimpod. This is important considering Golisopod cannot be caught in the wild (or by other means) and must be obtained through evolution.

Thankfully, Pokemon GO has provided three ways for players to obtain Wimpod. If they wish to add Golisopod to their roster, here’s where to get a Wimpod to start the process:

Look for Wimpod in the wild (more frequently while the TCG Crossover event is in effect)

Compete in one-star raids (limited to the TCG Crossover Event)

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms (TCG Crossover field research task)

Keep in mind that involving Golisopod requires the right amount of candies, so capture plenty of Wimpod to collect enough to evolve it into Golisopod. Players will need 400 Wimpod Candies for the evolution. Having Wimpod as a buddy Pokemon will also speed the process along.

