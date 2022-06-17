10 ground-type Pokemon, ranked least to most powerful

Pokemon has a number of powerful and amazing types, but one of them, the ground-type, excels in physical strength and defense. This category of Pokemon is populated by large and powerful creatures who can dish out a thrashing to anyone that stands in their way.

But even among such a great number of powerhouses, there are some who are far superior than others. So, in this list, we'll look at the 10 most strong ground-types, starting with the weakest and working our way up. The list includes Pokemon with a primary or secondary ground-type.

Krookodile and 9 other strongest ground-type Pokemon

10) Hippowdon

If you want a defensive partner who is easy to obtain, Hippowdon is the ground-type for you. It is one of the best pure ground-types there are, and it is also one of the most common. Any trainer looking for a big strong defense for their team can count on it.

It possesses a significant amount of stamina and is capable of blocking opponents' attacks. It is a very slow Pokemon, but it is otherwise a fantastic choice. Any trainer looking for a good ground-type will find this to be a good choice.

9) Flygon

Flygon is one of the most speedy and agile ground-types in the series. Unlike most Pokemon of this type, Flygon is not a massive creature with a high defense. Its battle strategy consists of hard and fast attacks that are pretty difficult to avoid.

Flygon is lacking in terms of defense, as it has really low resistance. But with its capacity to fly at amazing speeds through the sky, this is rarely a problem. If you want a nimble and powerful ground-type, Flygon is the one for you.

8) Mamoswine

Mamoswine can look like an intimidating, impenetrable fortress. But despite its looks, it is not the most defensive ground-type. However, its amazing physical strength compensates for its lack of defense, allowing it to defeat opponents with a single hit.

It's also rather quick, allowing it to land a number of first attacks during matches. Even if it misses the initial attack, it has a lot of stamina. It also has a broad range of moves thanks to its secondary ice-type.

7) Excadrill

Excadrill is as powerful as it looks. The drills on its hands and its amazing physical strength make it one of the toughest ground-types there are. It is also able to escape back into the earth when in a difficult spot.

It is not as defensive as other Pokemon of its type, but it makes up for it with its second nature, steel. This secondary type allows it to learn powerful moves that can devastate an unprepared opponent.

6) Swampert

Swampert is first of all a water-type, but its second nature is ground, and is such a great Pokemon that it cannot be left off this list. Swampert is one of the best ground-types there can be, as it excels in every field except speed.

It has a powerful physical attack stance and a surprising amount of resilience. Its water nature also makes it more resistant to moves from water Pokemon compared to other ground-types. A great all-around companion to have!

5) Krookodile

Krookodile is not only a powerful and defensive partner for your team, but also a really fast ground-type. Its defense isn't as strong as some of the others on the list, but it's still strong.

It has a strong physical attack stat that, when combined with its speed, allows it to overpower its opponents with its sharp claws and powerful jaws. But Krookodile is primarily a dark-type, and its primary nature gives it access to a plethora of amazing moves that can compensate for ground-type weaknesses.

4) Landorus

The first legendary Pokemon on the list, Landorus is the most balanced of the Forces of Nature. A powerful, and resistant ground and flying Pokemon that excels in almost every category. Like the other Forces of Nature, Landorus has two forms, Incarnate and Therian.

In its Therian form, Landorus has outstanding physical strength that can take out most opponents in a single move. In its Incarnate Form, its strength manifests as a mastery of ground-type moves as well as incredible speed.

3) Garchomp

Garchomp is first and foremost a dragon-type, but it is one of the strongest Pokemon in the franchise. And since its second nature is ground, we cannot let him off the list. Since its first debut, the Pokemon has been a fan favorite and has dominated combat.

Garchomp is one of the most strong physical attackers there are, possessing incredible strength that few others have. It is also able to move at impressive speeds thanks to its powerful legs. Additionally, its primary dragon nature also confers upon it moves that most trainers will be sacred to face.

2) Zygarde (Complete Form)

If you want a partner that can take hit after hit and act like it is nothing, Zygarde in its complete form is the Pokemon for you. Zygarde is primarily a psychic-type, but its power and unbelievably high stamina assured it a spot on the list.

Zygarde has one of the highest stamina levels in the franchise. But to achieve this powerful form, it needs to have taken considerable damage during battle. Few opponents can take this formidable legendary once it has transformed into its full form.

1) Groudon

Groudon has been one of the most iconic and powerful legendaries in the franchise for a long time. It is not only one of the most physically destructive attackers, but also one of the most defensive.

It also has the ability to revert to its Primal Form, which gives it even more power. If you're up against Groudon, you'd better be ready for a long and arduous fight. That is why Groudon is the most powerful ground-type there is.

