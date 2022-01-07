Pokemon GO: Best counters for Flygon (January 2022)

Flygon may seem threatening, but it’s actually a very easy threat to counter in Pokemon GO.

This Generation III Dragon-type is a Tier 3 Raid boss for the month of January. Flygon has always had a reputation of being strong, but not as strong as Dragonite, Garchomp, and other similar Pokemon. This Raid boss will put up a fight, but every trainer should be able to take care of it without too much trouble.

Which Pokemon defeat Flygon in the quickest time?

Flygon, like Garchomp, has a dual typing of Dragon and Ground. Fortunately, they are both weak to Ice. Therefore, the gameplan for beating Flygon is simple; find any Ice-type, anywhere, and use it to deal quadruple damage.

Seeing as it’s January, finding an Ice-type should be no problem at all. During the month of December, practically the only Pokemon that were available were Ice-types to coincide with the winter season.

There are definitely a couple of standouts from the Pokemon that have been available, though. The biggest name was likely Swinub, since it evolves into a potent threat in Mamoswine. Actually, the top ranked counter for the Flygon Raid happens to be Shadow Mamoswine, and regular Mamoswine is ranked 5th.

Mamoswine deals tons of damage to Flygon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vanilluxe is another great Pokemon to bring to this Raid fight. Vanillite spawned in the wild during December, so hopefully many trainers will have one by now. Vanilluxe isn’t the best Ice-type attacker per se, but the set of Frost Breath and Blizzard beats Flygon in 102.5 seconds.

Now, if there are any trainers who weren’t active in December but still want to beat Flygon, they have no need to worry. There are a couple of Ice-types that are currently available in other Raids, most notably Sneasel.

This Pokemon is a Tier 1 Raid boss, so there shouldn’t be any trouble beating it. Sneasel becomes a wrecking ball, though, once it evolves into Weavile. With Ice Shard and Avalanche, Weavile can beat Flygon in under 100 seconds.

Mega Abomasnow and Walrein are also available through Raids if trainers need to pick up an Ice-type. It might be a good idea to wait on the latter, though. Spheal is getting a Community Day, and any Sealeo that evolves into Walrein during that day will learn the move Icicle Spear.

